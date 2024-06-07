Approval of all resolutions as recommended by the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Arverne Group (Paris:ARVEN) was held on June 7, 2024, at 2 rue Saint Florentin 75001 Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr Pierre Brossollet, Chairman and CEO.

The shareholders were able to cast their votes electronically via the secure voting platform VOTACCESS as well as by mail or by giving proxy to the Chairman by post. It was also possible to vote in session for shareholders present at the meeting. The thirty-seven resolutions put to a shareholder vote have been adopted, as recommended by the Board of Directors, including in particular:

Approval of the 2023 financial statements

Approval of the corporate mandate contracts of Pierre Brossollet and Sébastien Renaud

Appointment for a three-year term of Mr Bruno Gérard as a Director

Approval of the components of the compensation paid during 2023 or allocated for that year and of the compensation policies applicable in 2024 to the Chairman and CEO, to the Deputy CEO and the corporate officers

Authorisations and financial delegations of competence granted to the Board of Directors

Pierre Brossollet presented to shareholders the Group's achievements in 2023 and its ambitions for 2030.

Closing the Annual General Meeting, Pierre Brossolletstated: "I am delighted that at this first general meeting since our IPO, our shareholders have overwhelmingly supported the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. I sincerely thank them for their trust, which commits us. We will continue to develop our activities to harness the resources of the French subsoil for the energy transition

The full results of the votes as well as the presentations made to the shareholders will be available soon on www.arverne.earthwebsite.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specialises in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, mnemonic ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

