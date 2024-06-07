Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses has specially launched a T-series NAS in order to help SMB users better manage data and improve work efficiency, including T6-423, T9-423, T9-450, T12-423 and T12-450.

TerraMaster 6-12bay T series NAS products can provide ultra-large storage capacities of up to 144TB-288TB respectively and support central backup, dual backup and external USB device backup to meet a variety of backup needs. They also compatible with multiple data storage such as AES IN hardware encryption and TRAID+ ensures that users' data is easy to access, safe to store, and easy to use.

Ultimate Compactness 6bay NAS: T6-423

With Intel Quad-Core CPU, Dual 2.5GbE and Dual M.2 Slots, T6-423 is tailored specifically for SMB Users. It is a cost-effective professional storage solution for small-sized and medium-sized businesses without the need for a rackmount.

9-12 Bay High Performance NAS: T9-423 and T12-423

They use an Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor with two 2.5 G internet interfaces and 8GB DDR4 dual-channel memory (expandable to 32 GB). This is a high-performance storage solution for iSCSI virtual extended storage and database service for small and medium-sized business clients.

Dual 10-Gigabit NAS: T9-450 and T12-450

TerraMaster T9-450 and T12-450 are powered by Intel Atom C3558R quad-core processor with a 8GB DDR4 dual-channel memory (expandable up to 32GB), dual SFP+ 10GB fiber interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports. They are specifically developed for users who require high-speed storage, which can meet the stringent demands of 4K image editing, virtualization, databases, and other applications with high storage performance requirements.

D8 Hybrid and NAS Bundle

The industry's first 8bay USB3.2 10Gbps RAID Storage D8 Hybrid launched by TerraMaster is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. The storage combination of D8 Hybrid Expand NAS Space Up to 128TB is also available.

For more details, please visit https://www.terra-master.com/global/deals

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

