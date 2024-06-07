Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 13:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zynergia Announces Partnership With HomeSmiles to Push Employers for Cheaper Healthcare Initiative and Provide a Comprehensive Healthcare Solution for the HomeSmiles Franchise

CROWN POINT, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Zynergia, a leader in healthcare management solutions, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with HomeSmiles, the leading provider of comprehensive home maintenance services. This partnership is set to enhance the Employers for Cheaper Healthcare (ECH) program, offering innovative healthcare solutions while managing costs effectively. This collaboration is set to enhance the Employers for Cheaper Healthcare (ECH) membership program, providing impactful healthcare solutions to members nationwide, particularly within franchisor brands working together to optimize cost management and employee well-being.

Zynergia Logo

Zynergia Logo

Partnership Highlights:

"The essence of our mission at ECH is to empower our members through leadership in cost-effective healthcare. By doing so, we are setting new standards for how employers can provide significant healthcare benefits while managing costs effectively," remarks Kirnjot Singh, MD, President of Zynergia.

"As America's premier home services provider, we are excited to be working with Zynergia. We know that their high standards align with ours and we are looking forward to being on the same team. We are excited about what the benefits that this partnership will bring to our Franchisees nationwide and look forward to working together," says Jesshill Love, President and founder of HomeSmiles.

About Zynergia: Zynergia, recognized for its expertise in healthcare, is a prominent HR organization offering Enterprise Risk and Human Capital Management solutions designed to reduce healthcare costs and boost profitability for its client companies.

About HomeSmiles: HomeSmiles provides all-encompassing home maintenance services, ensuring homes are well-maintained to avoid costly future repairs. We simplify the maintenance process, offering packages that cover a wide range of services in a single visit.

For more information about Zynergia, the ECH Membership Program or our partnership with HomeSmiles, please contact:

Zynergia Contact:
Name: Elle Stallings
Title: Marketing Manager
Phone: (219) 247-8854
Email: press@zynergiahr.com

Website: [https://zynergiahr.com/] [https://ech-llc.com]

Contact Information

Elle Stallings
Marketing Manager, Zynergia
press@zynergiahr.com
219.247.8854

SOURCE: Zynergia

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.