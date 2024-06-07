Zynergia Announces Partnership With HomeSmiles to Push Employers for Cheaper Healthcare Initiative and Provide a Comprehensive Healthcare Solution for the HomeSmiles Franchise

CROWN POINT, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Zynergia, a leader in healthcare management solutions, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with HomeSmiles, the leading provider of comprehensive home maintenance services. This partnership is set to enhance the Employers for Cheaper Healthcare (ECH) program, offering innovative healthcare solutions while managing costs effectively. This collaboration is set to enhance the Employers for Cheaper Healthcare (ECH) membership program, providing impactful healthcare solutions to members nationwide, particularly within franchisor brands working together to optimize cost management and employee well-being.

Partnership Highlights:

"The essence of our mission at ECH is to empower our members through leadership in cost-effective healthcare. By doing so, we are setting new standards for how employers can provide significant healthcare benefits while managing costs effectively," remarks Kirnjot Singh, MD, President of Zynergia.

"As America's premier home services provider, we are excited to be working with Zynergia. We know that their high standards align with ours and we are looking forward to being on the same team. We are excited about what the benefits that this partnership will bring to our Franchisees nationwide and look forward to working together," says Jesshill Love, President and founder of HomeSmiles.

About Zynergia: Zynergia, recognized for its expertise in healthcare, is a prominent HR organization offering Enterprise Risk and Human Capital Management solutions designed to reduce healthcare costs and boost profitability for its client companies.

About HomeSmiles: HomeSmiles provides all-encompassing home maintenance services, ensuring homes are well-maintained to avoid costly future repairs. We simplify the maintenance process, offering packages that cover a wide range of services in a single visit.

