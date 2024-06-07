Wine Racks America Launches The GrandCellar Collection All-New Premium Full-Depth Storage Solutions For Wine Connoisseurs

Industry Leader Takes Wine Storage To New Heights Of Design Innovation and Excellence With Modern and Trend-Forward wine cellar modules Available In High Quality Natural Hardwood And Metal Options

Wine Racks America (www.wineracksamerica.com) has unveiled The GrandCellar Collection, the company's all-new top-of-the-line selection of wine storage solutions for the most discerning wine enthusiast homeowner.

Blending visually stunning aesthetics with practical features to ensure proper wine storage, each eye-catching option within the GrandCellar Collection can be customized to perfectly enhance any space in any home. Options available within Wine Racks America's GrandCellar Collection include slanted and Herringbone-style shelving, soft-close drawers, waterfalls, and bins, all available in a variety of premium, natural woods, metals, and mixed-material constructions. In addition, all GrandCellar styles are full depth at 13.5", providing maximum protection for bottles of varying sizes, and modular, allowing for complete personalization.

"We are thrilled to debut The GrandCellar Collection, a significant high-end storage milestone for Wine Racks America and a unique opportunity for homeowners seeking trend-forward wine storage. Design-minded homeowners are certain to be captivated by the large selection of styles - all modular to custom fit any space," said Jamie Olsen, Product Development Director for Wine Racks America.

Created to perfectly meet today's most popular trends in contemporary design, the GrandCellar Collection is made in three premium hardwoods new to Wine Racks America, including Sapele, White Oak, and Black Walnut. Homeowners can also choose between a raw wood finish or with a WineSafe Satin Clear Coat, which beautifully enhances the natural woods. To make each selection within the GrandCellar Collection even more customizable, homeowners can mix and match 6", 7", 12" and 36" height modules, providing added flexibility in the design process to meet any room specs.

"Wine Racks America understands that enjoying wine is a pleasurable and exciting experience - and that wine storage should be no different. The goal of Wine Racks America is to demystify the cellaring process and make it easy and accessible for wine enthusiasts who are new to cellaring. Wine Racks America is here to guide and support customers every step of the way, making the journey enjoyable and stress-free," added Brianna Ferguson, Wine Racks America's Director of Marketing.

Wine Racks America continues its 20+ year tradition of innovation combining beauty, practicability, customization - and easy assembly with its all-new GrandCellar Collection. The company flat packs the modules and components for shipping, along with an assembly guide with super-easy DIY instructions. Homeowners can also turn to local professional contractors in the Wine Racks America Preferred Installer network to install their wine storage solution (visit https://wineracksamerica.com/pages/find-a-preferred-partner).

About Wine Racks America:

For more than two decades, Utah-based Wine Racks America has established itself as a nationally recognized industry leader in the field of wine storage and preservation. Specializing in the design and build of high-quality wine cellars for homes, Wine Racks America delivers stunning custom wine storage solutions-all designed and manufactured in the USA. The company's unwavering commitment to excellence has propelled Wine Racks America to become the foremost manufacturer of top-tier wine storage solutions, providing both easy-to-install wine and liquor kits and complimentary comprehensive cellar designs. As the ultimate destination for all wine collections' racking and preservation requirements, Wine Racks America's highly skilled mill workers, carpenters, artisans and designers are deeply passionate about crafting the most exquisite and durable wine storage solutions available in the market. Visit www.WineRacksAmerica.com.

