Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6Y9 | ISIN: GB00BF7J2535 | Ticker-Symbol: 5KV
Frankfurt
07.06.24
10:37 Uhr
0,464 Euro
-0,002
-0,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 13:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Trident Royalties Plc (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTR), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's AGM held earlier today were duly passed.

** Ends**

Contact details:

Trident Royalties Plc

Adam Davidson / Richard Hughes

www.tridentroyalties.com

+1 (757) 208-5171 / +44 7967 589997

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Elliot Peters

www.grantthornton.co.uk

+44 020 7383 5100

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

www.liberum.com

+44 20 3100 2184

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Ashton Clanfield

www.stifelinstitutional.com

+44 20 7710 7600

Tamesis Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Greenfield

www.tamesispartners.com

+44 20 3882 2868

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR)

Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page

www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 20 7236 1177

About Trident

  • Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.
  • Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:
  • Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;
  • Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;
  • Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;
  • Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;
  • Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and
  • Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.