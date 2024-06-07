The result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH). The cell also achieved an open-circuit voltage of 709. 5 mV, a short circuit density of 11,355 mA, and a fill factor of 82. 04%. German research institute ISC Konstanz has claimed a power conversion efficiency of 24. 12% for a TOPCon back contact (TBC) solar cell. The researchers said their IBC4EU solar cell was designed in accordance with the polyZEBRA concept. The result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH). "The certified efficiency of 24. 12% turns out to be ...

