Electric Vehicle Caravan to Disprove Skeptics Who Doubt Long-Distance Journey with EVs

The trip from Sjællandsringen, Denmark, to Le Mans, France, is 3200 km, back and forth.

The trip includes 50 electric vehicles, including an electric truck, with approximately 120 participants from six countries.

The trip crosses four countries and is expected to save 17 tons of CO2.

Allego (NYSE: ALLG) proudly announces its sponsorship of the iconic Le Mans 2024 Road Trip. This pioneering expedition will see 50 electric cars and an electric truck embark on a historic 1600 km journey from FDM Sjællandsringen, Denmark, to the well-known 24-hour race in Le Mans, France, on June 12, 2024.

Le Mans Road Trip participant charging at Allego fast charger (Photo: Business Wire)

More and more people are investing in electric cars to replace their old vehicles. Despite the upward trend in electric transport, many still harbor concerns about their cars' range and the availability of chargers along the way. The Le Mans Road Trip challenges conventional perceptions of EV capabilities for long-distance travel. The caravan will exclusively utilize Allego's extensive charging network across four countries, highlighting the reliability and efficiency of EV charging infrastructure.

"This initiative exemplifies Allego's commitment to advancing sustainable mobility and accelerating the transition to electric transport," remarks Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego. "We are happy to support this journey, which underscores the remarkable progress in electric mobility and charging infrastructure and showcases the natural capacity of EVs for long-distance travel thanks to our charging infrastructure."

GodEnergi, specialists in charging infrastructure, have organized the non-profit initiative "Klub GodEnergi," which includes the second annual electric road trip of 1600 km to the Le Mans race. "Having been in the electric vehicle industry for many years, I have often heard the claim that electric cars cannot be used for long trips, such as vacations to southern destinations. This inspired me to disprove these skeptics, as I don't recognize the limitations they describe," says Kasper Hjorth from GodEnergi.

This marks the second consecutive year electric vehicles have embarked on the journey to Le Mans. 2024 the electric caravan saw a significant expansion, with 120 participants from six countries dispersed among 50 electric cars and trucks. This represents a near doubling of participation compared to the previous year, signaling the escalating interest in electric vehicles across both corporate and public spheres.

The lineup of participating vehicles includes a diverse range, encompassing diverse electric vehicles from renowned brands such as Audi, BMW, Fisker, Hyundai, Kia, Lotus, Mercedes, Polestar, Porsche, Skoda, Tesla, Volvo, Volkswagen, and Xpeng.

Building on their recent partnership announcement in March with Allego, Ford has joined the convoy, sending their Mustang MACH-E on the journey. Adding to the excitement, participants and media personnel will have exclusive access to the new Ford Explorer at the Hotel van der Valk in Venlo, the Netherlands, on June 13th, providing a unique opportunity to experience Ford's latest offerings firsthand.

To showcase the full potential of electric vehicles, a HeroCamper trailer will be hitched to one of the participating cars. At the same time, a 100% electric Volvo truck from Danfoss will also join the convoy on the road. The electric journey will kick off at FDM Sjællandsringen on June 12, 2024, allowing participants to warm up their batteries with a few laps on the track. The first recharge stop will be at Danfoss' headquarters in Nordborg, where the electric truck will rendezvous with the convoy. From there, the journey southward commences in earnest. Upon arrival at Le Mans, the caravan will set up camp at the 'Épinettes' area, a stone's throw away from the racetrack. Dubbed 'Camp Électrique,' the camp will be powered entirely by electricity generated from electric cars, facilitating the operation of refrigerators and electric Weber grills for meals.

Viggo Energy's calculations estimate that the trip will save approximately 17 tons of CO2 compared to conventional fossil fuel vehicles, underscoring the environmental benefits of electric transport. Viewers can visit the Klub GodEnergi website to track the journey in real time, where all teams will be monitored via GPS. Additionally, live broadcasts from the road trip will be posted on Allego's website and social media channels.

Allego's sponsorship of the Le Mans Road Trip reflects its steadfast commitment to sustainable business development. By supporting initiatives like this, Allego continues to drive innovation and accelerate the transition to e-mobility future.

About Allego

Allego is a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including Allamo and EV Cloud platforms. With a network of 35,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 220 people striving daily to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

