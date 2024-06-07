Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai's AI-Driven CAD Photography Studio Sets New Standard For Manufacturers and Rapid Prototyping

This innovative technology is particularly beneficial for manufacturers across industries such as furniture, automotive, and machinery

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), a innovative AI solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is excited to announce a new development in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab, introducing an innovative AI-driven tool designed to revolutionize how manufacturers leverage their vast repositories of CAD files. This studio is exclusively available through Toggle3D.ai and has already seen significant interest from large manufacturers and is expected to generate significant revenue for the company beginning with its public release in June, 2024.

Toggle3D.ai, uses advanced generative AI algorithms to convert CAD files, apply breathtaking 4K textures, and publish superior 4K 3D models. The latest feature, generative AI photo rendering, allows users to upload any 3D model, whether pre-textured or not, and quickly produce high-quality 2D images showcasing various texture design ideas. The AI tool intelligently textures the 3D object based on user-provided prompts and integrates it into 2D scenes, offering an unparalleled prototyping and visualization experience.

3D rendering sample of couch

This innovative technology is particularly beneficial for manufacturers across industries such as furniture, automotive, and machinery. It empowers designers to swiftly prototype and visualize their products in different textures, styles, and materials, enhancing the design process and accelerating time to market.

Toggle3D.ai's AI-driven CAD Photography Studio sets new standards for manufacturers, unlocking tremendous value by transforming the way 3D models are textured and presented. This solution not only streamlines the design process but also opens new avenues for creativity and efficiency in product development.

Affordable Pricing for Large Volume Projects

Understanding the needs of large-scale manufacturing projects, Toggle3D.ai is committed to offering affordable pricing for high-volume renderings, with costs starting at $10 per render and going as low as $2 per render. This pricing strategy ensures that manufacturers of all sizes can leverage the powerful capabilities of Toggle3D.ai without breaking their budgets.

Market Potential and Total Addressable Market (TAM)

The potential impact of Toggle3D.ai's technology is immense, considering the vast number of CAD files in existence today. According to a report by Polaris , the total addressable market (TAM) for CAD file-based applications was valued at USD 9.57 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 10.11 billion in 2024 to USD 15.77 billion by 2032, exhibiting the CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.. This underscores the significant opportunity for Toggle3D.ai to capture a sizable share of the market and drive innovation in the manufacturing sector.

3D rendering sample of car

This feature allows users to experiment with diverse texturing concepts before texturing their 3D model. This is especially useful for large models with a large number of texturable parts.

Toggle3D plans on developing a streamlined process that allows users to texture their models directly from their chosen rendered image.

This tool aligns with Toggle3D's vision of building tools that will help users be more productive in the 3D environment by building 3D workflows that are streamlined and accessible.

Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

