Harvard, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - The Board of Directors of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) ("AquaBounty" or the "Company"), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced that David F. Melbourne Jr. has been promoted to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Sylvia Wulf will continue as the non-executive Board Chair of AquaBounty's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce that Dave Melbourne will assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty, effective immediately," said Wulf. "This move has been part of our long-term succession plan for the leadership team, commencing with his promotion from Chief Commercial Officer to President in August 2023. Over the last year, Dave has led day-to-day business functions for the Company. The Board recognizes the outstanding contributions and leadership he has provided over the last year, including his role in the efficient shutdown of our Indiana farm. With his promotion, he will take on the additional responsibilities for the business including leading our pursuit of a range of financing and strategic alternatives, as well as investor relations and strategic initiatives to achieve AquaBounty's growth plans. Dave is a transformational leader and I have full confidence in his ability to take the reins at this critical point in time. I look forward to working with him in my continued role as Board Chair," added Wulf.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the incredible AquaBounty team as its Chief Executive Officer, and together, deliver the financing required to stabilize the business in the short-term, and put in place the strategic imperatives to achieve our longer-term growth plans to benefit our Company and stockholders," said Melbourne. "My immediate focus will be on securing the required financing to maintain liquidity and support current operations. Working in conjunction with our investment banking partner, we will prioritize completing the sale of the Indiana farm and aggressively push forward on identifying and finalizing financing and strategic alternatives."

"We have made great progress over the last five years across all areas of our business. We have leveraged our advantages of vertical integration; refined and improved our operational expertise and technical capabilities; made important strides forward in our breeding, genetics, and fish health and nutrition initiatives; and successfully launched our salmon into the U.S. and Canadian markets. AquaBounty has a bright future, all supported by a strong, experienced and committed team. Together, we will face the challenges and look forward to driving continued progress," concluded Melbourne.

About AquaBounty

At AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), we believe we are a leader in land-based aquaculture. As a vertically integrated Company from broodstock to grow out, we are leveraging decades of our technology advances in fish breeding, genetics, and health & nutrition, as well as our operational expertise, to deliver innovative solutions that address food insecurity and climate change issues. AquaBounty raises its fish in carefully monitored land-based fish farms through a safe, secure and sustainable process. We locate our land-based recirculating aquaculture system farms close to key consumption markets, which are designed to prevent disease and to include multiple levels of fish containment to protect wild fish populations. AquaBounty raises nutritious salmon that is free of antibiotics in a manner that results in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information on AquaBounty, please visit www.aquabounty.com.

