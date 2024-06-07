Intended for applications in utility scale PV projects, the new Hi-MO 9 module is available in eight versions with power output ranging from 625 W to 660 W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 23. 1% to 24. 4%. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has unveiled a new module series based on its proprietary hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC) cell technology. "Longi's first-generation BC products were primarily positioned for the rooftop market, but the second generation of BC is entirely different," the company said in a statement. "The Hi-MO 9 panel is mainly positioned for the ground-mounted ...

