New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - The much-anticipated second installment of the Women Gone Wild series, Intuition, launched worldwide on June 3, 2024. Following the success of the first book, Wealth (2023), this four-part series continues to captivate readers with empowering stories that celebrate the extraordinary journeys of women from all walks of life.

Intuition will be available in major retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, and bookstores globally. The Women Gone Wild series aims to unite women through shared experiences, fostering a sense of community and inspiration. Diana Wentworth, a contributing author to Chicken Soup for the Soul, has written the foreword for the Wealth Book and contributed a chapter for Intuition.

The Intuition edition features stories from an incredible lineup of authors:

Alicia Berg

Andrea Bell

Anna Nowak

Beate Nimsky

Diana Wentworth

Erika Pena

Hanalei Swan

Hilary DeCesare

Jet Van Wijk

Kara Nance

Kendra Davies

Kenya Roberson

Kortney Murray

Lady JB Owen

Lisa Stafford

Patti Negri

Penney Peirce

Reena Merchant

Rhonda Swan

Robin Mullin

Sophie Zollmann

Stefanie Bruns

Stephanie Jaie

Terri Britt

Tristen Durkin

The book tour kicks off on June 8, 2024, in New York City.

Highlights include:

June 9: Book signing at Barnes & Noble on 5th Avenue, NYC.

June 11: Book signing at 3 PM at Barnes & Noble in New Jersey.

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780062168641-0

Following New York, the tour continues to:

June 18: Special charity event with Forty Carats at Siesta Key Wine Bar, Siesta Keys, FL.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-gone-wild-intuition-edition-and-forty-carrots-charity-tickets-919567129037?aff=oddtdtcreator

June 19: Book signing at Barnes & Noble Book Store, FL.

June 20: Interview on ABC's Morning Blend Talk Show, Tampa, FL.

The final stop in Los Angeles includes:

June 22: Wellness Day event at Void Studios, LA.

https://lu.ma/vkfew0a9

June 26: Book signing at The Grove Barnes & Noble, LA.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-gone-wild-book-signing-at-bn-the-grove-tickets-907956681877?aff=oddtdtcreator

Join the authors as they share their inspiring stories and connect with readers across the country.

For more information and updates, visit wgwbook.com.

Rhonda Swan

Support@wgwbook.com

About Women Gone Wild

Women Gone Wild is a book series dedicated to bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to share their powerful and transformative stories. Each book in the series represents a different theme: Wealth (2023), Intuition (2024), Leadership (2025), and Diversity (2026), published over a four-year span.

---

For press inquiries, please contact:

Rhonda Swan- Publicist

Support@Wgwbook.com

720-320-5577

Figure-1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/212048_1f4c34e1841cd992_001full.jpg

Figure-2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/212048_1f4c34e1841cd992_002full.jpg

Figure-3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/212048_1f4c34e1841cd992_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/212048

SOURCE: VOT Sales