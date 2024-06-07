Swedish developer Alight plans to build a 90 MW solar park in southwestern Finland. The company says the announcement is a big step toward developing 1. 5 GW of PV projects in the country by the end of this year. Sweden-based solar developer Alight has shared plans to build a 90 MW solar park in Harjavalta, south west Finland. The facility is expected to cover a total area of 105 hectares and meet the annual electricity consumption of around 17,800 households. Alight says a consultation with the community, held earlier this week, went "successfully" and it will now compile a planning permit application. ...

