NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kópavogsbær -New Bond Issue (KOP 24 1) admitted to trading 10 June 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kópavogsbær 2 Org. no: 7001693759 3 LEI 254900VH50SHJW5ROH12 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KOP 24 1 5 ISIN code IS0000036432 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer KOPAVOGSBAER/3.25 BD 20550603 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 2.555.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 2.555.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date June 3, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date December 3, 2024 20 Total number of installments 62 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date June 3, 2055 23 Interest rate 3,25% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date June 3, 2024 32 First ordinary coupon date December 3, 2024 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 62 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Án áfallinna vaxta 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 623,94 44 Index base date June 3, 2024 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading June 4, 2024 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to June 6, 2024 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading June 10, 2024 55 Order book ID KOP_24_1 56 Instrument subtype Municipal and local governments 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_MUNICIPAL_AND_LS S_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type OEPB - Other Public Bond