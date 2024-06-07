Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
07.06.2024 14:58 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kópavogsbær -New Bond Issue (KOP 24 1) admitted to trading 10 June 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Kópavogsbær     
2  Org. no:                        7001693759     
3  LEI                           254900VH50SHJW5ROH12
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     KOP 24 1      
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036432    
6  CFI code                        D-B-F-U-F-R     
7  FISN númer                       KOPAVOGSBAER/3.25 BD
                               20550603      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   2.555.000.000    
10 Total amount previously issued             -          
11 Amount issued at this time               2.555.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   1 kr.        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Annuity       
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       June 3, 2024    
19 First ordinary installment date             December 3, 2024  
20 Total number of installments              62         
21 Installment frequency                  2          
22 Maturity date                      June 3, 2055    
23 Interest rate                      3,25%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   June 3, 2024    
32 First ordinary coupon date               December 3, 2024  
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             62         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Án áfallinna vaxta 
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     Yes         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                    623,94       
44 Index base date                     June 3, 2024    
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      June 4, 2024    
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    June 6, 2024    
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              June 10, 2024    
55 Order book ID                      KOP_24_1      
56 Instrument subtype                   Municipal and local 
                               governments    
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_MUNICIPAL_AND_LS
                              S_BONDS       
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        OEPB - Other Public 
                               Bond
