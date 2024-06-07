Soligenix and Sharps Technology Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNGX) and Sharps Technology Inc. (Nasdaq:STSS) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, June 8, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Soligenix: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/sngx_access

Sharps Technology: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/stss_access

In an exclusive interview, Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Soligenix, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, showcases a strong portfolio with several products in advanced clinical stages, targeting a potential $2 billion in annual global sales. Notable among these is HyBryte, a photodynamic therapy for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare chronic cancer, which has demonstrated positive results in a Phase 3 study published in JAMA Dermatology. The company is gearing up for a follow-up confirmatory Phase 3 study, with HyBryte's market potential estimated at $250 million. Additional promising assets include SGX302, aimed at treating psoriasis, currently in Phase 2a trials with a market potential exceeding $1 billion, and SGX203 for pediatric Crohn's disease, pending further funding for Phase 3 trials.

Robert Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Sharps Technology, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Sharps Technology recently signed a $200 million five-year Sales Agreement and enhanced its Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire Nephron Pharmaceuticals' InjectEZ facility. This acquisition will position Sharps as North America's first fully dedicated specialized polymer prefillable syringe manufacturer. The facility, set to begin product deliveries in Q2 2025, is expected to generate over $35 million in revenue in the first 12 months, with the potential to exceed $50 million by 2026 and $100 million by 2028. Recent FDA recalls and tariffs on Chinese syringes have boosted demand for Sharps' products, which are increasingly preferred over glass syringes. Sharps is engaging with major pharmaceutical companies, retail chains, and healthcare distributors to expand its market presence. With a clear path to substantial revenue growth and profitability, alongside a buy rating and $16 per share price target from Aegis Capital, Sharps represents a compelling opportunity.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet's Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is an innovative medical device and pharmaceutical packaging company offering patented, best-in-class smart-safety syringe products to the healthcare industry. The Company's product lines focus on providing ultra-low waste capabilities, that incorporate syringe technologies that use both passive and active safety features. Sharps also offers products that are designed with specialized copolymer technology to support the prefillable syringe market segment. The Company has a manufacturing facility in Hungary and has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to expand its manufacturing capacity in the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.sharpstechnology.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

