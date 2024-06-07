Valmet Oyj: Anu Pires appointed SVP, Human Resources at Valmet

Valmet Oyj's press release June 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Anu Pires (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed SVP, HR at Valmet as of 1 September 2024. In this position she will report to the President and CEO and is a member of Valmet's Executive Team.

Anu Pires joins Valmet from Paulig Group, where she has worked as SVP, Human Resources since 2018. Anu is an experienced HR leader who has gained extensive international experience by working in many multinational companies across several countries, covering both industrial and consumer businesses. Prior to her current role at Paulig, Anu worked as VP of HR at Lumene from 2017 to 2018, in different HR management positions at Outotec from 2016 to 2017, and as Head of HR, APAC Mobile Device Sales, Nokia integration at Microsoft from 2014 to 2015. Between 1998 and 2014, she held HR management roles at Nokia, working in Brazil, China, and India. Anu began her career in human resources as HR trainee and specialist at Valmet from 1996 to 1998.

Anu Pires will be based at Valmet's head office in Espoo, Finland.



Anu Pires' CV

SVP, HR as of 1 September 2024

born 1970

M.Sc (Economics)

Finnish citizen

Relevant previous experience:

SVP, HR, Paulig Group, 2018-current

VP, HR, Lumene, 2017-2018

VP, HR in Services, Markets and Delivery units, Outotec, 2015-2017

Head of HR, APAC Mobile Device sales, Nokia integration, Microsoft, 2014-2015

Head of HR, APAC region (China), Nokia, 2012-2014

Head of HR, India, Nokia, 2010-2012

Director, HR, Nokia, 2004-2010

Senior HR Manager, Latin America, Nokia Networks, 2002-2004

Several roles in international transfer management, Nokia, 1998-2002

HR trainee and specialist roles, Valmet, 1996-1998

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

