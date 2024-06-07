NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Changes in Nasdaq CSDs Settlement Calendar in Iceland

After consultation with Icelandic Nasdaq CSD's participants, Nasdaq CSD has decided to revise its settlement calendar. From now on December 31st will not be a settlement day in the CSD system. The last settlement day of 2024 will therefore be Monday, December 30. Securities Settlement is executed all business days from 8:00 - 17:00 The CSD system is closed for any type of settlement on the following days; -- All Saturdays and Sundays -- January 1st (New Year's Day) -- Maundy Thursday -- Good Friday -- Easter Monday -- First day of summer (first Thursday after April 18th) -- May 1st (Labor Day) -- Ascension Day -- Whit Monday -- Icelandic national holiday (June 17th) -- Commerce day (first Monday in August) -- December 24 - 26 -- December 31st (New Year's Eve).