Dazz Selected as 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum

The cybersecurity startup has joined the Forum's Innovator Communities and will be engaging in this year's cohort

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Dazz, the leader in security remediation, today announced that it has been selected as a 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. As a Technology Pioneer, Dazz is one of the world's 100 most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation.





Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO at Dazz. Credit - Netanel Tobias





"We are thrilled to welcome Dazz to our Innovator Communities as a Technology Pioneer, recognizing their innovations in security in the current rapidly evolving landscape of AI and cyber threats," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "We look forward to Dazz's contributions and engagement within the Forum's Centre for Cybersecurity to solve the world's most critical security issues."

The Innovator Communities are a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. Comprising three sub-communities - the Technology Pioneers, Global Innovators and Unicorns - the Innovator Communities accompany start-ups along their growth journey. The World Economic Forum provides the sub-communities with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency. Companies invited to join the Innovator Communities will engage with the Forum's centres, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on critical issues.

Founded in 2021, Dazz has built the industry's first Unified Remediation Platform, an innovative solution that gives CISOs holistic visibility across all their environments and detection tools for faster response to security issues in the wake of increased regulations to disclose and fix cybersecurity risks. Security and development teams rely on Dazz to prioritize and fix vulnerabilities across their code, clouds, applications, and infrastructure using the power of AI and automation.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, an organization renowned for shaping the global economic agenda and paving the way for continuous industry innovation," said Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO at Dazz. "As Dazz grows at an accelerated pace, driven by strong demand and sustained business momentum, we remain dedicated to our mission of redefining security prioritization, remediation, and application security posture management in the age of AI."

Dazz is the leader in remediation for security and engineering teams in fast-growing companies like Abnormal Security to Fortune 500 companies like JLL. Our platform unifies data and context from multiple environments, detection tools, and technologies; reduces security issues to root causes; and streamlines remediation in existing workflows. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on LinkedIn at dazz-io.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests.

