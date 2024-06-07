New testing conducted at France's oldest PV system have shown that its solar modules can still provide performance values in line with what the manufacturers promised. From pv magazine France French association Hespul was created in 1991 to set up the first photovoltaic plant connected to the national network in France. Following the inauguration of the Phébus 1 power plant on June 14, 1992 in Ain, Hespul decided to expand its activity to promote photovoltaics in France, which at the time was almost non-existent. The association has now revealed that around 10 m2 of the panels, corresponding ...

