Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
07.06.2024 16:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HUAWEI: Boost Resilience, Reshaping Smarter Finance Together

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei HiFS Frontier Forum 2024 commenced in Shenzhen. The forum, with the theme of Boost Resilience, Reshaping Smarter Finance Together, has brought together financial institutions and Huawei partners from around the world. They discussed how they can reshape resilience, agility, and intelligence through continuous technological innovation and ecosystem cooperation in the face of future uncertainties, and ultimately accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation of the financial industry.

1Building Intelligent Infrastructure to Accelerate Financial Intelligence

Leo Chen, Senior Vice President, President of Enterprise Sales, Huawei, delivered opening remarks at the forum. He said, "To realize a sound digital and intelligent transformation of the finance industry, Huawei believes three pillars are essential: building a robust and resilient IT infrastructure; building hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure for higher system scalability and greater business agility; and developing a converged data platform, leveraging the cloud, streaming data, and real-time analytics to maximize data value."


2Boost Resilience, Reshaping Smarter Finance Together

Jason Cao, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, delivered a keynote speech at the forum. He pointed out that in the intelligent world, technologies and industries are evolving rapidly, and financial institutions must reshape resilience, agility, and intelligence to stay competitive in the digital economy. "Focusing on the goals of Zero Downtime, Zero Wait, Zero Touch, and Zero Trust, Huawei upgraded a series of infrastructure resilience solutions to help financial institutions reshape resilience; upgraded four key capabilities, including high-performance CCE and distributed database GaussDB, to help financial institutions accelerate application modernization and reshape agility based on a hybrid cloud architecture; upgraded data systems in terms of the architecture, governance, and business scenarios to improve system, user, and business experiences, unleash more value of data and generative AI, and help customers move towards AI Banks," said Cao.


Kunte Chen, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of Huawei Digital Finance BU, proposed suggestions for banks in the cloud and AI era: "With the rapid advancements in cloud technology and AI, coupled with the emergence of new competitors like digital banks and fintech companies, traditional banks must prioritize adapting to this new landscape. While ensuring the stability and reliability of their existing operations, their primary focus should be on investing in data infrastructure, followed by optimizing investment efficiency. The emphasis of data application should shift towards driving business operations and creating value for customers."

Joy Huang, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Computing and President of Huawei Cloud Computing Strategy & Industry Development Dept, said, "HUAWEI CLOUD continuously innovates and uses 9 innovative technologies to build a world-class financial cloud, providing financial customers with a resilient cloud infrastructure that is as reliable as mainframe. Multi-cloud management and cloud-based DR and backup capabilities help government and enterprise customers build one group cloud. Leverage industry-leading products and technologies such as databases, big data, data warehouses, and AI to implement data and intelligence convergence, supporting customers' quick and efficient decision-making. With professional migration service capabilities, Huawei helps financial users migrate to and use the cloud, accelerating financial application modernization.

3Collaborating with Global Partners to Create New Value

At this forum, Huawei launched the FPGGP (Financial Partner Go Global Program) Acceleration Program. According to Jason Cao, Huawei is committed to building a global ecosystem for the digital finance industry. This involves global leading partners, those who are engaged in the local industry, and those who are innovators in segmented scenarios.

To date, Huawei has served over 3,600 financial customers in more than 60 countries and regions, including 53 of the world's top 100 banks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433081/image_986294_32751255.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433112/image_986294_32751317.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boost-resilience-reshaping-smarter-finance-together-302167119.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.