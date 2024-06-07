

PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 June 2024 - In a significant prelude to the Paris Olympics, which are now just 50 days away, Yili Group , a global leader in the dairy industry and one of China's preeminent dairy companies, has made a grand entrance with its Chinese Style Bus decked out in vibrant Chinese themes and carrying Chinese athletes. This marks a pivotal moment in sports and cultural diplomacy, highlighting the synergy between Yili's ongoing commitment to sports and the universal values celebrated by the Olympic Games.





As the Chinese Olympic committee partner and the official dairy product provider for the Chinese sports delegation at the 2024 Olympic Games, Yili's initiative in Paris serves as a tribute to the Olympic spirit and a testament to the support for Chinese athletes. The bus's journey through Paris not only symbolizes Yili's dedication to sports excellence but also enhances cross-cultural communication, illustrating a confident and serene Chinese presence on the global stage.



Integration with Paris Olympic Celebrations



With the world's eyes turning to Paris, the city is buzzing with preparations. French authorities are expecting the arrival of approximately 120 world leaders for the opening ceremony, which may be spectacularly set on the iconic River Seine. Renowned Parisian landmarks, from the Palace of Versailles to Les Invalides, will transform into venues for the world's foremost athletes, watched by a global audience.



Yili's Cultural Caravan in the Heart of Paris



Yili's Chinese Style Bus has been touring key Parisian locations, such as the Place de Mars, Louvre-Carrousel Square, Les Invalides, Champs-Élysées, and the Arc de Triomphe. These appearances are part of a larger campaign to project the "Eastern All-Stars" image, blending traditional Chinese elements with contemporary designs to create a "moving feast" of culture and sports.



Feedback from spectators has been overwhelmingly positive, underscoring the impact of Yili's innovative approach. "China is actively supporting its athletes. China's passion for the Olympics has always been evident, and I think the Yili bus is very creative," remarked a tourist. Meanwhile, a local Parisian expressed excitement about the novelty brought by Yili: "The Yili bus offers a novel experience, showing how a brand can echo the romance of the Paris Olympics with Chinese-style romance. I'm eager to learn more about Chinese brands like Yili."



Continued Commitment to the Olympic Dream



Yili's engagement with the Paris Olympics is part of a long-standing commitment to nurturing sports talent and promoting healthy lifestyles through high-quality dairy products. By supporting athletes across multiple dimensions and co-creating the "Olympic Dream," Yili reinforces its role as a leader in promoting sports development.



As the countdown to the Paris Olympics continues, Yili's Chinese Style Bus will keep serving as a vibrant ambassador of Chinese culture and Olympic spirit, fostering deeper understanding and appreciation across cultures.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Yili Group Yili Group , listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE: 60087), is one of China's leading dairy enterprises, offering the most comprehensive assortment of high-quality dairy products. Committed to delivering nutritional excellence and pioneering health solutions, Yili stands at the forefront of the dairy industry. The company proudly supports global athletic and professional excellence, maintaining partnerships with world-class sporting events and elite conferences. Yili has served as the official dairy supplier to Olympic Team China for 19 consecutive years, making it the sole dairy company in China that meets Olympic standards.



