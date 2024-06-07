ATA Creativity Global Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

BEIJING, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that the Company received a written letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated May 29, 2024, notifying the Company that it no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq as the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") listed on the Nasdaq was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.



Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

The Nasdaq Letter has no immediate impact on the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company's ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "AACG".

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until November 25, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). If at any time before November 25, 2024, the bid price of the Company's ADSs closes at or above US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by November 25, 2024, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement. To qualify, the Company will need to provide Nasdaq with written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the Nasdaq Letter. The Company intends to closely monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs between now and November 25, 2024, and seeks to cure the deficiency within the prescribed compliance period.

