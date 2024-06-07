Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bio Vitos Pharma AB is removed

On April 16, 2024, Bio Vitos Pharma AB (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its instruments. On May 14, 2024, the Company disclosed resolutions adopted by the general meeting. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Bio Vitos Pharma AB (BIOVIT, ISIN code SE0009320278, order book ID 135098) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.