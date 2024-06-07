GoDaddy: Authentically Me: Meet Kay Piotrowski

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / GoDaddy

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career at GoDaddy.

I grew up in Phoenix, Arizona but currently reside in Tempe and love it! I have a beautiful wife, Kristyn, and an amazing child, Ash, who I spend my days with. We also share our home with four adorable pets: two cats, Smokey and Cyn, a dog, Penny, and a guinea pig, Jack. I went to school for Computer Science and graduated with my Associate of Science in Computer Science and Associate of Arts in December of 2021. In my spare time, I like to work on small projects that challenge my skills and creativity. I have also developed an interest in photography.

I joined GoDaddy in 2021 as a Website Specialist I, working remotely with the Website Design Services department. Since then, I have transitioned to a Customer Support Specialist II role, where I collaborate mainly with WDS and Marketing Services teams. I became a member of our Employee Resource Group (ERG) GD United in 2021. The ERG is dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community and allied employees. Since joining, I have participated in various virtual events, such as Drag Bingo and online meetups. I also had a blast walking at the Phoenix Pride Parade in 2022 with my GD United family. The following year, we decided to watch the parade from the sidelines with my child, who loved the experience. We can't wait to join the parade again in 2024! GD United is truly a wonderful community that I am proud to be a part of.

How do you feel that GoDaddy supports you to do things that are important to you?

GoDaddy is a huge voice for small businesses and entrepreneurs. I developed my own website through GoDaddy's services as I am working to eventually become a freelancer in both software development and photography. Not only do I get to showcase my work at PandaKay.gay but I also get to promote GoDaddy as the leading choice for building a professional and personalized website.

I get to be authentically me every day both at work and at home. I love that I found a place where I can bring my wife and child to events, and no one bats an eye.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

One of my proudest moments at GoDaddy was the end of 2023 when I won the Rockstar award for the third quarter due to having the best stats in the department! This was something that made me proud not only because I was validated at the progress I had made but also because I love my work and I was able to prove it through my numbers.

What does Pride mean to you?

To me, Pride means not only being your authentic self, but being able to show it as large or as small as you'd like. Whether it means wearing rainbows everyday or holding my wife's hand, it is being proud of who I am regardless of what the world says. At the end of the day, we are all people, and we all deserve to be exactly who we are.

What advice do you have for allies who want to support the LGBTQIA+ community?

I have been lucky to have many people in my family support me. One of the most impactful people was my best friend who is like a brother to me. When I first came out, he took it a bit hard but quickly realized that it didn't change who I was. We must learn to let people be who they are and love them as that person. Since then, he has joined me at Pride events and even stood by my side at my wedding, where I married my beautiful wife.

As an ally, you don't have to jump into the crowd and be a part of everything, simply be open to the people around you and never stop loving those who are close to you. They never become less of who they were. Rather, they simply choose to show you more of who they are because they love you.

What are some resources that you recommend for individuals who want to learn more about the LGBTQIA+ community?

I recommend checking out the resources listed on glaad.org. They offer information and guidance on various topics, such as youth, military, and transgender issues. You can also become an ally by joining an ERG within your own company, listening to music made by LGBTQIA+ artists, or reading books about and by LGBTQIA+ authors. These actions can help you broaden your perspective, deepen your empathy, and celebrate diversity.

How do you embrace change or innovation in your work?

I embrace change and innovation in my work every single day. I collaborate with diverse and dynamic teams, adapt to new software and processes, and strive to enhance the quality and efficiency of our services for our customers. Every interaction is a learning experience, every call is a chance to make a difference, and I enjoy working with each person and co-creating innovative solutions with them. We are paving the way for our future each and every day.

What are some things that you enjoy doing outside of work?

I love reading books and can usually get lost in a good book or series. I enjoy watching different TV shows with my family ranging from 9-1-1 to RuPaul's Drag Race, depending on what we are in the mood for! Additionally, I absolutely love giant pandas and I am a huge Legend of Zelda fan. When I can, I try to get in some photography as not only do I love getting those little life snapshots, but I am also find joy in editing photos to make them pop even more! Make sure to check out some of my work at PandaKay.gay!

