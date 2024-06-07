Kohler Co.: Kohler Mira Ltd. Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK: Promoting Wellbeing and Sharing Healthy Habits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Kohler Co.:

Our Kohler Mira Ltd. team celebrated Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK, focusing on the importance of mental wellbeing, and sharing their favorite ways to stay healthy.

From fun sing-a-longs and lunchtime walks to breathing exercises and information on our global Employee Assistance Program, the teams enjoyed camaraderie, collaboration and open discussions about mental health, stress management, and self-care.

Kohler's mission is to help people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives is a purpose shared by our team of 30,000 difference makers across the globe. We're ambitious, and for good reason. Creating more sustainable products and experiences can't wait. Bringing safe water and sanitation to underserved communities is a basic human right over three billion people live without. Designing a more equitable and inclusive world unlocks a path to greater levels of innovation and shared success. At Kohler, turning bold vision into reality is work worth doing and for the betterment of all. Learn more here.

