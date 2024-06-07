Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
07.06.24
16:44 Uhr
232,40 Euro
+2,55
+1,11 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
231,50231,9017:11
231,35231,9517:10
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 16:50 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FedEx Corporation: Flooding in Southern Brazil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / As soon as the catastrophic flooding began in southern Brazil, our FedEx Latin America team reached out to the FedEx global citizenship team to see how FedEx could help with relief efforts.

With heartfelt concern for our team members and the communities impacted by the flood, within 24 hours we identified a relief agency at work in the region. We were able to provide them with a grant to provide food and clean water, hygiene kits, cleaning supplies and clothing to families affected by the floods.

FedEx Brazil has been a supporter of The Salvation Army Brazil for many years. Seen in the photo accompanying this update is an emergency response canteen truck they are using to help with relief efforts. FedEx had previously donated the relief vehicle to the organization. It's been used to respond to all kinds of emergencies from distributing food during the Covid pandemic, to feeding the homeless, and now, it's being used to support flood survivors.

If you would like to contribute to the relief efforts, you may volunteer or donate cash directly to an organization of your choice. We ask FedEx team members to refrain from collecting donated items, as FedEx does not provide charitable shipping for collection drives and donated items.

Learn more about our support for The Salvation Army Brazil's flood relief efforts here, and about other FedEx Humanitarian Relief efforts here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.