Creative Market Surpasses 250 Million Products, Cementing Its Position as the One-Stop-Shop for Creative Assets

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Creative Market, an industry leader in digital design assets, has reached a new milestone with over 250 million assets available across a dozen categories. This significant expansion positions Creative Market as the largest assortment of multi-category design assets for creators, marketers, and designers looking to accelerate their projects and workflows.





Creative Market Surpasses 250 Million Products

Nonstop Catalog Expansion

Creative professionals can now find and license over 300,000 fonts on Creative Market to power their projects. Doubling the breadth of its typography catalog over the last 2 years, the platform is home to 4,800 type foundries based in over 100 countries. With their fresh perspectives on design and rich cultural backgrounds, these designers craft expressive font families that offer legibility, multi-language support, and visual appeal across mediums.

In addition to fonts, Creative Market has doubled its catalog of complementary digital assets over the last 9 months. 50 million new templates, themes, graphics, photos, videos, illustrations, mockups, and more have been uploaded to make it easier for anyone to source a creative project from start to finish. You can find a social media template, pair it with a striking video, and set headings in a unique font: Creative Market is a one-stop-shop for your creative team's every asset need.

This rapid expansion has transformed the platform into a critical tool for any creative professional's arsenal. Along with Worry-Free Licenses to use these assets, Creative Market is streamlining how design projects are brought to life around the globe.

Remaining At the Forefront of Design

Adrien Piro, Chief Product Officer at Creative Market, shares her vision for the platform's future: "At Creative Market, our goal is not just to meet the immediate needs of our users but to anticipate and shape the future of design. By expanding our catalog to over 250 million assets and broadening our partnerships, we aim to become the place where every creative project begins. We are excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what our platform can offer, backed by the extraordinary talents of over 50,000 independent artists worldwide."

Empowering Global Creative Teams

Creative Market remains committed to expanding its catalog and category offerings. The platform aims to empower teams across the globe, helping them bring their boldest visions to life much faster.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

Contact Information

Laura Busche

press@creativemarket.com

SOURCE: Creative Market

View the original press release on newswire.com.