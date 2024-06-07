Lite Pink Inc: Natalie Ellis of Bossbabe Joins Lori Harder to Scale Quickly Growing Beauty Brand Gloci: 'we're the co-founders we were both looking for'

With a combined audience of over 4 million followers, and chart topping podcasts that have garnered over 100 million downloads, Lori Harder and Natalie Ellis are coming together in what may be the largest brand partnership of the year. The two serial entrepreneurs and industry leaders have announced that they will be joining forces as co-founders of the quickly growing, first-of-its-kind beauty brand, gloci .

Co-founders Natalie Ellis (left) and Lori Harder (right) pose with the gloci water bottle and Daily Beauty Supplement pack. Photos by Arielle Levy Photo .

The partnership, announced by the co-founders on Friday, June 7th, marks a turn towards expansion for the wellness brand as the new co-founders set their sights on scaling and reaching an even broader audience.

"The goal of gloci is to simplify our lives and give our beauty and wellness routines an upgrade" explains Harder . "Busy moms and entrepreneurs of all walks of life cannot be spending 45 minutes in the morning only dedicated to supplements, skin routines, and hydration…it's simply unrealistic for most of us. Gloci changes that by offering a daily beauty supplement you can drink, packed with skin and gut nutrients helping you glow from the inside out."

Gloci, which launched to the public in late March of 2024, has quickly gained prestige in the supplement space. Harder has worked tirelessly to build the foundation of the brand. With a successful first launch and consistent traction, Harder knew she was ready to bring on a partner to help stimulate more rapid growth.

Gearing up for summer: With expected record high temperatures , the gloci daily beauty supplement not only hydrates, but offers a mix of high quality ingredients to support skin and gut health.

"Natalie was an early investor in the company," explains Harder. "From the start, she was on my list of people who I wanted to keep in close contact with as we continued to grow. I respect her business acumen so much. In business, Natalie is linear, structured, and very systems oriented. As more of a global visionary, finding a partner who can keep my feet on the ground is key."

Ellis is a mom, CEO and serial entrepreneur. As the founder of Bossbabe , Ellis has helped cultivate a community of over four million women, hosts of the chart-topping bossbabe podcast , and writes a weekly entrepreneurial newsletter read by over 400,000 women. Ellis is an angel investor in a portfolio of female founded companies, and the newest addition to the gloci team as co-founder.

"Lori is a powerhouse entrepreneur," says Ellis. "Having collaborated in the past, I was immediately interested when Lori approached me about a partnership opportunity. I'm most excited about how our differing yet complementary skills can drive growth in different ways. When I noticed I couldn't go a day without gloci, I realized I wanted to be involved in a much bigger way."

Co-founders Natalie Ellis (left) and Lori Harder (right) are all smiles announcing their new partnership

As gloci continues to grow, Harder and Ellis have rolled out an affiliate program and an invite-only ambassador program including exclusive perks and discounts, and access to meetings and events with the co-founders.

"This partnership means we are able to create a greater impact than we ever could alone," explains Harder. "We're committed to building a community of women who know that together, their dream is possible too. We want them to feel supported in their routines, confident, and empowered to go after their goals, and ready to glow from the inside out."

For inquiries contact:

gloci

Info@getgloci.com

SOURCE: Lite Pink Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com