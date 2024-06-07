VALiNTRY360 Appoints Jeff Goree as President

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / VALiNTRY360, a leading Salesforce partner specializing in innovative cloud solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Goree as President. With over 19 years of experience in technology, business development, and leadership, Goree brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.





Jeff Goree, President

Goree's impressive career spans leadership roles in various technology organizations. He has a proven track record in driving revenue growth, enhancing customer relationships, and leading high-performing teams. His experience includes notable positions throughout the Salesforce ecosystem, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision in both consulting and product development.

"Jeff's extensive experience and deep understanding of the Salesforce ecosystem make him the perfect leader for VALiNTRY360," said Daryl Dixon, CEO of VALiNTRY360. "We are excited to have him lead our team as we focus our efforts on helping clients leverage their data for better business results and even stronger growth."

Under Jeff's leadership, VALiNTRY360 will emphasize the integration of advanced intelligence technologies to empower clients to unlock the full potential of their data on Sales and Service Cloud as well as Health Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud and Marketing Cloud. By providing tailored, insight-powered solutions, VALiNTRY360 aims to streamline business processes, drive operational efficiency, and foster faster growth for clients in various industries.

"I am honored to lead such a talented team at VALiNTRY360," said Goree. "I look forward to delivering results for our unique clients with our proven process that focuses on their data, the insights from their data and crafting engaging technology."

For more information about VALiNTRY360 and its services, please visit VALiNTRY360.com.

About VALiNTRY360

VALiNTRY360 is a leading Salesforce partner that provides innovative cloud solutions on the Einstein Platform to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and expertise, VALiNTRY360 helps organizations leverage the power of Salesforce to drive growth and achieve their strategic goals.

Contact Information

VALiNTRY360 Marketing

marketing@valintry360.com

1-800-360-1407

SOURCE: VALiNTRY360

View the original press release on newswire.com.