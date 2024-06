This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Giorgia Epicoco, Senior EU Affairs Manager | Sustainability Lead at Huawei. She believes that the renewable energy sector is now poised to welcome a growing number of talented female professionals in technical, sales, marketing, operations, logistics, and public affairs roles. "However, reaching top-level positions isn't feasible for everyone, and this is where skills development becomes crucial," she warned. I never believed I would face barriers in my career development because I always knew that with purpose, I could achieve anything. ...

