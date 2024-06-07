Dow Inc.: Dow Celebrates Record-Breaking Twelve Wins in the 2024 Edison Awards

Dow received three gold, five silver and four bronze Edison Awards in 2024

Third consecutive year Dow has set the record for the most awards ever received by an organization in a single year

Seventh consecutive year Dow has received more awards than any other organization

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / For the third consecutive year, Dow (NYSE:DOW) has set an Edison Awards record for the most awards ever received by a single organization. Twelve Dow innovations have been recognized with three gold, five silver and four bronze Edison Awards in 2024. This also marks the seventh consecutive year that Dow has won more awards than any other organization.

"Dow's unwavering commitment to excellence in engineering and science continues to drive groundbreaking innovation, enabling products that address global challenges, while also enhancing product performance and sustainability," said A.N. Sreeram, chief technology officer and senior vice president of research & development at Dow. "Setting an Edison Awards record for the third consecutive year is a testament to the exceptional talent and collective effort of our teams in advancing materials science and delivering breakthrough technologies."

The Dow innovations recognized offer distinct sustainability and performance benefits ranging from the incorporation of recycled materials to reducing energy and water consumption and beyond. The applications they support span industries such as building and construction, home and personal care, consumer goods, packaging and electronics.

Dow's 2024 Edison Awards winners:

INVISU 7007 Water-Borne Label Adhesive won gold in the Coatings and Manufacturing category. The adhesive helps enable clean separation of film labels from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles during the recycling process, allowing them to be better designed for recyclability and transformed into high-quality recycled materials.

Predictive Intelligence (PI) won gold in the Digital Transformation and Data Governance category. It is an AI-driven initiative that uses advanced data analytics and machine learning to revolutionize the polyurethane (PU) formulation process and accelerate time to market of differentiated solutions. This flagship digitalization initiative from Dow, is a unified global data platform with an intuitive user interface that allows Dow scientists to instantly visualize, analyze and model thousands of ingredients and properties.

SPECFLEX CIR Polyurethane Series (formerly SPECFLEX C) received gold in the Circular Economy in Materials category. It is designed to help automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) meet their market and regulatory demands for more circular products and reach their sustainability goals.

ECOGROUND AS 818 Emulsion received silver in the Future of Living category. It is an innovative sound dampening technology that uses recycled materials to create quieter, calmer buildings. It improves the acoustic performance of flooring by using recycled materials in a water-borne, easy-to-apply acrylic formulation that addresses the drawbacks of conventional prefabricated solutions.

PARALOID Additives received silver in the Resource Recovery and Environmental Conservation category. The additives facilitate polyvinyl butyral (PVB) upcycling for use in vinyl flooring and carpet backing applications. Although regularly used to modify the properties of PVC (polyvinyl chloride), significant innovation was required to enable the incorporation of acrylic PARALOID Additives into PVB recovered from windshields.

RHOBARR 135 Barrier Coating received silver in the Packaging and Construction Technologies category. It is a waterborne acrylic latex designed for paper and paperboard coatings in food packaging applications. This versatile emulsion is compatible with existing aqueous coating or printing methods and suitable for use in high-temperature applications such as ovens and microwaves.

The Renuva mattress recycling program received silver in the Circular Economy in Materials category. It revolutionizes the end-of-life fate of mattresses and enables the recycling of polyurethane foam from end-of-life mattresses into polyols for use in new mattresses and other applications.

DOWSIL TC-6032 Thermally Conductive Encapsulant won silver in the Energy Solutions category. It is a two-part product with a 1 to 1 ratio. This versatile and flowable solution is designed for efficient heat dissipation in electronic and electric components. Its flowable nature allows it to effortlessly fill and self-level after dispensing.

ECOSURF AEL-6880 Surfactant won bronze in the Environmental and Industrial Solutions category. This is a game-changer in laundry care, delivering optimal detergency, simplified formulation and reduced energy and water consumption. This innovative surfactant, crafted with safe materials is a solution tailored for use in highly concentrated detergent pods designed for cold- and low-water laundry.

ECOSENSE 2470 Surfactant won bronze in the Packaging and Construction Technologies category. It offers detergent manufacturers the opportunity to enhance their sustainability profile. Recycled carbon materials combine high performance with cutting-edge climate technology to enable quality and environmental benefits like reduced carbon footprint, temperature cleaning, streaking, and filming to multiple home care products such as laundry detergents and hard surface cleaners.

ELECPURE Technology for Electronic Processing won bronze in the Critical Human Infrastructure category. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring the cleanliness and efficiency of electronic materials. Developed with an innovative and energy-efficient purification process, ELECPURE electronic grade solvents remove >30 metal ion types to parts per trillion levels.

DOWSIL TC-5860 Thermally Conductive Compound received bronze in the Energy Solutions category. It provides photovoltaic (PV) inverters with long term reliable thermal management and performance helping to enable the global energy transition.

Learn more about these products and our past Edison Awards winners on our website: https://dow.inc/edison24.

The Edison Awards, named after the iconic American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, serve as a global platform to recognize, honor and foster innovation and innovators. Since its inception in 1987, the Edison Awards have been a beacon for acknowledging groundbreaking products, services, and business leaders. The 2024 honorees were announced during the 37th annual Edison Awards in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S.A.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

For further information, please contact:

Omar Khan

Onkhan@dow.com

Sarah Young

989-638-6871

syoung3@dow.com

X: https://twitter.com/DowNewsroom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dow/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/dow-chemical

Instagram: http://instagram.com/dow_official

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DOW

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW

View the original press release on accesswire.com