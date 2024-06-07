Longi says it will issue up to CNY 10 billion ($1. 38 billion) of bonds. It will primarily use the funds to support operational needs, supplement working capital, repay interest-bearing debts, and aid project construction and operations. Longi plans to issue up to CNY 10 billion of bonds with a maturity period not exceeding seven years. The issuance may include general corporate bonds, perpetual corporate bonds, short-term corporate bonds, technological innovation bonds, and green bonds. The company said the specific terms and scale of the issuance will be based on its funding needs and prevailing ...

