Regions Bank: Regions Celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month

June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month. At Regions Bank, we celebrate Pride month by honoring and supporting our associates, customers and community partners.

I AM. WE ARE. - Celebrating Regions Associates

Our collective history is part of who we are, and Regions is a stronger company today because of our associates.

Meet David

David, a Relationship Banker and Team Lead, shares his I AM story.

Meet Lilia

I AM a Branch Manager at Regions.

I AM a proud daughter, sister, and friend.

I AM a proud first-generation Mexican American. I represent a culture rich in history, values and vibrant traditions.

I AM a proud community volunteer. I have had the privilege of championing progress, inclusion and belonging through financial literacy - offering advice, guidance and education to build a stronger future for all.

I AM a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. Sharing my story has taught me resilience, courage, and the importance of unity. I am grateful for the support of my family and allies.

During Pride month, I encourage everyone to be themselves and celebrate their differences, abilities and talents.

WE ARE REGIONS

Because of who I AM, WE ARE more united, inclusive and proud.

Inclusive Prosperity

Regions Bank and Regions Foundation invest in helping individuals, families and businesses overcome financial challenges. The bank and the foundation are proud to support organizations that are making life better for members of the LGBTQ+ community, with a focus on education, housing and small-business success.

Education for All

Regions supports organizations with a focus on education and workforce readiness for all.

The Magic City Acceptance Academy enrolls students in grades 6-12 and provides support and assistance to LGBTQ+ youth and their families. The academy primarily serves students who have dropped out, are not thriving in traditional schools, or are enrolled in home-school programs. Regions Bank supports the school's library and media center, including the purchase of books for classroom instruction, books in Spanish, texts for required curriculum and more.

A Place to Call Home

Supporting safe and affordable housing for all is part of Regions' community engagement commitment to improve the communities where we live and work.

DOORWAYS Housing in St. Louis, Missouri, serves a widely diverse population at the intersection of poverty, homelessness, and illness from HIV. To reach clients outside of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, Regions Bank supports the DOORWAYS Outstate program that provides housing, rental and utility assistance and healthcare to residents of rural communities including Columbia, Cape Girardeau and parts of Southeast Missouri. Regions is a long-time supporter and provides additional resources through financial education, associate volunteerism and more.

Small Business Support and Economic Development

Regions recognizes the LGBTQ+ community's contributions to economic success and small-business growth and is a long-time supporter of LGBTQ+ Chambers of Commerce across the markets the bank serves.

The Greater Miami LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce (MDGLCC) is the largest not-for-profit corporation in the county for gay and lesbian businesses. With more than 1,200 members, the Chamber's mission is to promote a unified and thriving, gay and gay-friendly, business and professional community throughout Miami-Dade County. In addition to being an active chamber member, Regions Bank has supported the organization's Young Professionals Network and Real Estate Council.

Financial Advice and Guidance

At Regions we are committed to supporting our customers by offering financial advice and guidance all year round. Regions Next Step financial wellness resources are designed to bolster money management skills and financial confidence. Relevant Insights:

Planning for Retirement: Tips for Same-Sex Couples

Applying for a Loan: Co-Signing for the First Time

Budgeting Tips for Non-Traditional Family Planning

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Regions Bank

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) are important to Regions and support our business model. While our strategy will always evolve and grow, a foundation of building trust, fostering understanding and valuing differences remains constant.

DEI activities at Regions are focused on three areas of impact: workforce, workplace and marketplace.

Workforce: We view diversity as a competitive advantage that enhances business performance and generates innovative solutions by fostering a broader range of perspectives and ideas.

We view diversity as a competitive advantage that enhances business performance and generates innovative solutions by fostering a broader range of perspectives and ideas. Workplace: We create and maintain a work environment that is inclusive, and where associates are encouraged to collaborate across differences.

We create and maintain a work environment that is inclusive, and where associates are encouraged to collaborate across differences. Marketplace: We leverage DEI and social responsibility focus to strengthen our relationships with communities, clients, customers and external stakeholders.

