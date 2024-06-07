International Paper Company: Thinking Inside the Box: A Circular Approach to Extending the Lifecycle of Fiber-Based Packaging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / While reports and surveys indicate that consumers broadly care about protecting the environment, knowledge about the most sustainable forms of packaging is limited. The story of International Paper (IP) began more than 125 years ago, with a focus on manufacturing a highly adaptable fiber-based product that changed the world through the proliferation of newspapers. Since the company's origin, the world has undergone dramatic change. Containerboard mills convert trees to pulp and paper, and thus from an ordinary source, an extraordinary renewable resource is transformed into useful products. This report will outline the challenges associated with transitioning from a single-use economic model to one that prioritizes sustainable, circular use of resources in packaging, as well as comparing the relative advantages of a recycled/virgin fiber mix versus 100% recycled corrugated.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com/.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and specialty pulp, employing approximately 4,400 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Specialty pulp is made in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include a variety of Kraft linerboard and other pulp products.





