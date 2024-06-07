Norah Perez Announced as Vice President of Delivery at VALiNTRY360

VALiNTRY360, a leading Salesforce partner specializing in innovative cloud solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Norah Perez as the new Vice President of Delivery

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / VALiNTRY360, a leading Salesforce partner specializing in innovative cloud solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Norah Perez as the new Vice President of Delivery. Norah Perez brings over 15 years of experience in team leadership, project management, operations, and technology delivery to her new role.

Norah Perez, VP of Delivery

VALiNTRY360, a leading Salesforce partner specializing in innovative cloud solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Norah Perez as the new Vice President of Delivery

Norah Perez's impressive career includes key leadership positions at top institutions where she successfully led complex projects and drove operational excellence. At each stage, she demonstrated exceptional skills in managing large teams, optimizing processes, and delivering high-quality solutions to clients.

"Norah's extensive background in technology delivery and her proven ability to lead and inspire teams make her invaluable to the VALiNTRY360 leadership team," said Daryl Dixon, CEO of VALiNTRY360. "We are confident that her expertise will enhance our ability to deliver outstanding Salesforce solutions and drive success for our clients."

Norah holds a Master's degree in Human Resources from Rollins College and is a certified Salesforce professional and certified ScrumMaster. Her commitment to excellence and passion for technology have earned her recognition as a leader in the industry.

"I am thrilled to take this next step with VALiNTRY360 and contribute to its mission of delivering exceptional Salesforce solutions," said Norah Perez. "I look forward to continuing my work with the talented team at VALiNTRY360 to provide an exceptional experience for our unique clients with our signature approach to service and our focus on delivering results."

For more information about VALiNTRY360 and its services on Health Cloud and Consumer Goods Cloud as well as Sales, Service and Marketing Cloud, please visit VALiNTRY360.com.

About VALiNTRY360

VALiNTRY360 is a leading Salesforce partner that provides innovative cloud solutions on the Einstein Platform to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on delivering exceptional service and expertise, VALiNTRY360 helps organizations leverage the power of Salesforce to drive growth and achieve their strategic goals.

Contact Information

VALiNTRY360 Marketing

marketing@valintry360.com

1-800-360-1407

SOURCE: VALiNTRY360

View the original press release on newswire.com.