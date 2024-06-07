Tron DAO

TRON DAO at Consensus 2024 with Exclusive Whale Night Event



07-Jun-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Geneva, Switzerland, June 7, 2024 - TRON DAO proudly marked its significant presence at Consensus 2024, held in Austin, Texas, as a 3 Block Sponsor. This premier blockchain and digital asset event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to engage in crucial discussions shaping the future of the blockchain ecosystem. Consensus 2024: Highlighting TRON's Innovations Consensus 2024, renowned for its influential role in the blockchain and crypto space, provided TRON DAO with a platform to showcase its latest advancements and strategic initiatives. As a 3 Block Sponsor, TRON DAO actively participated in various sessions, contributing to the dynamic discourse and networking opportunities that the event facilitated. TRON Whale Night 2024: A Stellar Evening of Networking and Innovation Coinciding with Consensus 2024, TRON DAO hosted the exclusive TRON Whale Night 2024 on May 29, 2024, at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Austin. This invite-only event got signed up with more than 400+ guests, including top web3 industry leaders and innovators, for an evening of elegance and networking. TRON Whale Night 2024 featured a dinner buffet with TRON signature cocktails, accompanied by a live DJ set, creating a perfect blend of luxury and innovation. With nearly 100 participants in attendance, the event offered an exceptional platform for guests to engage in meaningful discussions and forge valuable connections within the blockchain community. Looking Forward TRON DAO's participation in Consensus 2024 and the success of TRON Whale Night underscore its commitment to driving blockchain innovation and fostering a robust community. These events provided valuable opportunities to share insights, collaborate with industry peers, and continue the momentum towards a decentralized internet. As TRON DAO continues to lead the way in blockchain technology, stay tuned for more updates on our initiatives and future engagements within the global blockchain community. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2024, it has over 233.71 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.75 billion total transactions, and over $21.82 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/ TRON DAO Media Channels VISIT TWITTER VISIT YOUTUBE



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



