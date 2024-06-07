Anzeige
WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.06.2024 17:46 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

bonyf NV: Advanced R&D capabilities and proven efficacy of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream

DJ Advanced R&D capabilities and proven efficacy of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Research Update/Scientific publication 
Advanced R&D capabilities and proven efficacy of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream 
07-Jun-2024 / 17:13 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Advanced R&D capabilities and proven efficacy of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream 
Ghent (Belgium), June 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products, is proud to reaffirm our commitment to R&D, as well as to highlight the proven 
effectiveness of our unique fast pain-relief mouth ulcer cream AphtoFix®. Our dedication to advancing oral healthcare 
through cutting-edge research and clinical studies sets us apart as a premier provider of effective solutions. 
As a company deeply invested in R&D, we continuously strive to develop innovative products that meet the highest 
standards of efficacy and safety. Our mouth ulcer cream is a testament to this commitment, formulated with a 
proprietary blend of clinically proven ingredients that deliver comprehensive relief and promote rapid healing. 
A recent clinical study1, conducted by our esteemed team of researchers, underscores the efficacy of our mouth ulcer 
cream. The study, published in the Journal of Dental Hygiene Science, reveals the following key findings: 
. Rapid Pain Relief: Significant pain reduction from day 1 
. Accelerated Healing: A faster healing rate of the lesion with an average of 7 days 
. Protective Barrier: Due to its muco-adhesive property, AphtoFix® in contact with saliva acts as an elastic, thin and 
durable protective barrier against the oral environment, thus favoring prompt healing by means of isolating the ulcer 
from food debris and bacteria. 
These results validate our product's unique formulation. The clinical study concluded that our mouth ulcer cream offers 
a superior solution for those seeking rapid relief and effective healing. 
"Our mission at bonyf is to advance healthcare through innovation and rigorous research," said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO 
of bonyf. "This study highlights the exceptional efficacy of our mouth ulcer cream and showcases our capability as a 
leading R&D company. We are dedicated to providing solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals 
worldwide." 
bonyf's mouth ulcer cream is readily available for purchase and through leading retailers in different countries. For 
more information about our product, its benefits, and our ongoing research initiatives, please visit www.bonyf.com or 
contact us via the Contact Form. 
About bonyf is at the forefront of oral healthcare innovation, with a robust focus on research and development. Our 
commitment to advancing health and well-being through cutting-edge solutions ensures that we provide products of the 
highest quality and efficacy. 
1 Simone Marconcini, Enrica Giammarinaro, Giacomo Oldoini, and Annamaria Genovesi. (2023). Assessment of the 
Effectiveness of a Film-Forming Cream in the Management of Oral Aphthous Ulcers: A Placebo-Controlled Randomized 
Clinical Trial. J Dent Hyg Sci. 23:88-92. Published online at: https://doi.org/10.17135/jdhs.2023.23.2.88 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 1920941 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1920941 07-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=f12d018856f9a1314a3c0a9a1ceff13f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=c79fae7ffede7d0ca1903ec04b2ab2ce

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=fc61bcc3187a54e7e553fb4f1fed6603

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920941&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2024 11:13 ET (15:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
