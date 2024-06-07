Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07
7 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.516p. The highest price paid per share was 564.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,351,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,284,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
105
554.400
16:15:51
584
554.400
16:15:51
826
554.400
16:15:51
1257
553.800
16:14:25
105
553.200
16:11:47
1315
553.200
16:11:47
1409
553.800
16:07:43
26
553.800
16:07:43
550
555.400
16:03:55
679
555.400
16:03:55
193
555.400
16:03:55
1227
555.800
16:02:25
455
555.800
15:57:45
998
555.800
15:57:45
1275
556.400
15:56:01
429
557.000
15:51:29
347
557.000
15:51:29
471
557.000
15:51:29
783
557.200
15:50:39
1418
557.400
15:47:37
1456
557.400
15:45:37
316
556.400
15:42:25
1000
556.400
15:42:25
1405
556.200
15:33:37
1259
556.400
15:33:18
1323
556.200
15:27:49
1384
556.400
15:27:03
1300
556.200
15:21:48
1318
555.600
15:14:33
100
555.600
15:14:33
1373
556.400
15:10:45
209
556.600
15:05:54
1000
556.600
15:05:54
222
556.600
15:05:54
1427
556.200
15:02:55
66
556.800
15:01:02
1226
556.800
15:01:02
116
557.400
14:55:51
1000
557.400
14:55:51
285
557.400
14:55:51
889
557.600
14:52:35
152
557.600
14:52:35
260
557.600
14:52:35
1039
557.400
14:47:57
178
557.400
14:47:57
1360
557.400
14:47:57
692
555.600
14:43:19
1331
556.600
14:40:00
1342
557.800
14:34:40
1206
558.000
14:31:12
18
558.000
14:29:11
651
558.000
14:29:11
532
558.000
14:29:11
1038
557.800
14:23:54
357
557.800
14:23:54
1424
557.800
14:18:00
256
558.000
14:10:53
961
558.000
14:10:53
1284
558.000
14:06:52
1341
555.200
13:54:50
1398
558.000
13:51:10
1444
559.600
13:43:21
1208
559.800
13:43:03
751
559.800
13:41:54
206
559.800
13:41:54
458
559.800
13:41:54
1260
560.400
13:40:00
1347
559.200
13:34:46
1301
560.000
13:32:53
1272
560.000
13:31:03
1349
560.600
13:30:06
1339
562.200
13:30:01
476
562.800
13:24:41
1000
562.800
13:24:41
1415
562.400
13:14:44
1279
562.600
13:10:11
448
561.600
13:04:36
990
561.600
13:04:36
1430
561.400
12:59:41
1415
560.400
12:49:09
820
560.800
12:43:29
470
560.800
12:43:29
968
560.600
12:23:05
409
560.600
12:23:05
499
561.200
12:13:19
523
561.200
12:13:19
376
561.200
12:13:19
1413
561.200
12:13:19
165
561.000
12:01:44
1230
561.000
12:01:44
1279
561.600
11:50:38
1238
562.600
11:43:12
1205
562.000
11:33:16
431
562.400
11:32:59
828
562.400
11:32:59
140
562.400
11:32:59
1458
562.200
11:30:18
1305
561.800
11:19:10
1266
562.400
11:12:48
1043
562.400
10:52:44
308
562.400
10:52:44
1359
562.600
10:51:31
1378
562.600
10:44:02
1307
563.200
10:39:42
403
562.800
10:24:12
999
562.800
10:24:12
1442
564.000
10:18:13
1441
564.400
10:15:47
1269
564.400
10:08:03
1317
564.000
09:58:49
1458
563.200
09:47:17
830
564.400
09:33:31
586
564.400
09:33:31
1633
564.600
09:31:13
1350
562.800
09:16:02
1103
562.400
09:00:48
70
562.400
08:59:09
80
562.400
08:59:00
1409
561.200
08:34:25
1446
562.000
08:09:33
1295
564.600
08:01:40
117
564.600
08:01:40