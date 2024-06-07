Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.06.24
09:59 Uhr
6,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65018:25
6,5506,60018:20
PR Newswire
07.06.2024 18:00 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

7 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 559.516p. The highest price paid per share was 564.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 553.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,351,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,284,433. Rightmove holds 11,417,971 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

105

554.400

16:15:51

584

554.400

16:15:51

826

554.400

16:15:51

1257

553.800

16:14:25

105

553.200

16:11:47

1315

553.200

16:11:47

1409

553.800

16:07:43

26

553.800

16:07:43

550

555.400

16:03:55

679

555.400

16:03:55

193

555.400

16:03:55

1227

555.800

16:02:25

455

555.800

15:57:45

998

555.800

15:57:45

1275

556.400

15:56:01

429

557.000

15:51:29

347

557.000

15:51:29

471

557.000

15:51:29

783

557.200

15:50:39

1418

557.400

15:47:37

1456

557.400

15:45:37

316

556.400

15:42:25

1000

556.400

15:42:25

1405

556.200

15:33:37

1259

556.400

15:33:18

1323

556.200

15:27:49

1384

556.400

15:27:03

1300

556.200

15:21:48

1318

555.600

15:14:33

100

555.600

15:14:33

1373

556.400

15:10:45

209

556.600

15:05:54

1000

556.600

15:05:54

222

556.600

15:05:54

1427

556.200

15:02:55

66

556.800

15:01:02

1226

556.800

15:01:02

116

557.400

14:55:51

1000

557.400

14:55:51

285

557.400

14:55:51

889

557.600

14:52:35

152

557.600

14:52:35

260

557.600

14:52:35

1039

557.400

14:47:57

178

557.400

14:47:57

1360

557.400

14:47:57

692

555.600

14:43:19

1331

556.600

14:40:00

1342

557.800

14:34:40

1206

558.000

14:31:12

18

558.000

14:29:11

651

558.000

14:29:11

532

558.000

14:29:11

1038

557.800

14:23:54

357

557.800

14:23:54

1424

557.800

14:18:00

256

558.000

14:10:53

961

558.000

14:10:53

1284

558.000

14:06:52

1341

555.200

13:54:50

1398

558.000

13:51:10

1444

559.600

13:43:21

1208

559.800

13:43:03

751

559.800

13:41:54

206

559.800

13:41:54

458

559.800

13:41:54

1260

560.400

13:40:00

1347

559.200

13:34:46

1301

560.000

13:32:53

1272

560.000

13:31:03

1349

560.600

13:30:06

1339

562.200

13:30:01

476

562.800

13:24:41

1000

562.800

13:24:41

1415

562.400

13:14:44

1279

562.600

13:10:11

448

561.600

13:04:36

990

561.600

13:04:36

1430

561.400

12:59:41

1415

560.400

12:49:09

820

560.800

12:43:29

470

560.800

12:43:29

968

560.600

12:23:05

409

560.600

12:23:05

499

561.200

12:13:19

523

561.200

12:13:19

376

561.200

12:13:19

1413

561.200

12:13:19

165

561.000

12:01:44

1230

561.000

12:01:44

1279

561.600

11:50:38

1238

562.600

11:43:12

1205

562.000

11:33:16

431

562.400

11:32:59

828

562.400

11:32:59

140

562.400

11:32:59

1458

562.200

11:30:18

1305

561.800

11:19:10

1266

562.400

11:12:48

1043

562.400

10:52:44

308

562.400

10:52:44

1359

562.600

10:51:31

1378

562.600

10:44:02

1307

563.200

10:39:42

403

562.800

10:24:12

999

562.800

10:24:12

1442

564.000

10:18:13

1441

564.400

10:15:47

1269

564.400

10:08:03

1317

564.000

09:58:49

1458

563.200

09:47:17

830

564.400

09:33:31

586

564.400

09:33:31

1633

564.600

09:31:13

1350

562.800

09:16:02

1103

562.400

09:00:48

70

562.400

08:59:09

80

562.400

08:59:00

1409

561.200

08:34:25

1446

562.000

08:09:33

1295

564.600

08:01:40

117

564.600

08:01:40


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.