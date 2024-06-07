New Dab City, Produced by 8PG, Lands in New York This Summer

After the success of its previous event DABBECUE, 8PG is gearing up for its next can't-miss event: New Dab City. This time, the premier event company comes to New York City.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / 8PG proudly presents "New Dab City," an exclusive 21+ private event for members only, on July 10, 2024. This function promises to combine the energy of The City That Never Sleeps with an experience only 8PG can provide. The event is located at Terminal5, 610 W. 56th Street in New York City, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Additionally, there will be a VIP-only afterparty. VIP Early Bird access starts at 5:30 p.m.





710 8PG





This premier event promises a night filled with music, art, food, and unique experiences, including live performances, dab stations, a luxe rolling bar, lounges, and DJ sets with SPECIAL GUESTS.

Your Invite to New Dab City

Summer nights out should be memorable and elevated when featuring everyone's favorite plant. This is exactly what 8PG will deliver to its members at New Dab City. Continuing on the standards it has set at previous events, The Sesh and the DABBECUE, 8PG is set to have another landmark event - this time on the opposite coast. Secure a spot on the 8PG website today and don't miss out on what is sure to be a fantastic summer event.

New Dab City will feature renowned brands, including Kaleidoscope Collective, Street Kings, Zizzle, Zabores, Royal Genetics, Legion of Dank, and Honey King. These brands will showcase the latest trends and innovations, offering attendees an unparalleled experience. 8PG's carefully curated event aims not just to entertain but to enlighten, providing insights into the culture. 710 is all about distilling down the best of us, and concentrating on what is important ... quality over quantity.

For press inquiries, please contact:

8PG Events

Anthony Centeio, COO

tone@8pgevents.com

617-212-6989

Follow us on IG: @8pg_events

About 8PG Events

8PG, also known as 800 Pound Gorilla, has been paving the way for people to experience their community to the best standard. 8PG has established itself as the premier event nationwide. We blend culture, luxury, and education unlike anyone else. Each event is carefully crafted and unique.

Join Us for New Dab City

For more information or to become a member and attend New Dab City, visit www.8PGevents.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Centeio

COO

tone@8pgevents.com

617-212-6989?

Related Files

07.10.24_NEW_DAB_CITY

SOURCE: 8PG

View the original press release on newswire.com.