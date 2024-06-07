Rystad Energy says China appears set to smash its national hydrogen targets, solidifying its lead in the global electrolyzer market, while European Union and Japan have agreed to cooperate on hydrogen research. Rystad Energy said that China's hydrogen electrolyzer capacity could hit 2. 5 GW by the end of December, reaching its 2025 green hydrogen production target one year in advance. "This capacity is expected to produce 220,000 tons per annum (tpa) of green hydrogen, 6-kilotons per annum (ktpa) more than the rest of the world combined," said the Norway-based energy research company. China said ...

