Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts celebrates grand opening of global headquarters and manufacturing site for Aalberts hydronic flow control

Aalberts, a global leader in mission-critical technologies in eco-friendly buildings, semicon efficiency, sustainable transportation and industrial niches, today inaugurated the global headquarters and new production site of its hydronic flow control technology cluster in Almere, the Netherlands. His Majesty King Willem-Alexander performed the official opening ceremony, took on a factory tour and engaged with various employees.

For our eco-friendly building activities, Aalberts hydronic flow control has constructed a new manufacturing and distribution centre, office and academy. The building is BREEAM outstanding certified and included in the top 10 most sustainable buildings in the world. Our own products and solutions have been applied and are demonstrated 'live'.

"As part of our commitment to have 'made in Europe' solutions for our customers, our new site is making a positive impact by producing technologies that are contributing to energy efficiency for buildings", says Stéphane Simonetta, CEO Aalberts.

Aalberts hydronic flow control is at the forefront of building climate excellence and is pioneering cleaner and more efficient heating and cooling technologies for a sustainable world. As a one-stop specialist, Aalberts hydronic flow control partners with customers to co-create tailor-made climate solutions throughout the building lifecycle.

This new location facilitates the production of our Flamco-branded pressurisation and storage technology for the fast-growing eco-friendly building market. This state-of-the-art facility enables us to even better service our customers, streamline and improve our production and supply chain and gain more efficiency and growth. The academy will be used to train our partners, installers and building owners in realising the highest level of energy efficiency in buildings.

"Our new location perfectly represents what we stand for", says Maarten van de Veen, CEO Aalberts hydronic flow control. "Realising one of the most sustainable buildings in the world proves our commitment to innovation and shows our concern for eco-friendly buildings."

Reducing energy consumption in buildings is one of the best ways to achieve our climate goals. Not only in the Netherlands, also in Europe and the entire world. Aalberts embraces the Sustainable Development Goals - more than 70% of our turnover is related to these goals, which are fully integrated into our strategy.

At Aalberts, we engineer mission-critical technologies enabling a clean, smart and responsible future. We are committed to reach our net zero targets in a responsible way.