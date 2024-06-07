Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982285 | ISIN: FR0000045072 | Ticker-Symbol: XCA
Tradegate
07.06.24
17:36 Uhr
14,595 Euro
-0,020
-0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60514,66518:29
14,61514,70018:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2024 17:48 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. sold its remaining stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group Holmarcom

Montrouge, 7 June 2024

Crédit Agricole S.A. sold its remaining stake in Crédit du Maroc
to the Moroccan group Holmarcom

Crédit Agricole S.A. today announced that it has sold its remaining 15% stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group Holmarcom.

This transaction is part of the agreement announced in April 2022 to sell Crédit Agricole S.A.'s entire stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Holmarcom group. After selling a first tranche of 63.7% in December 2022, Crédit Agricole S.A. has today sold the second remaining tranche of 15%.

This transaction takes place after regulatory approvals have been obtained and Crédit du Maroc's autonomisation process has been finalised, in accordance with the announced schedule.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS

Alexandre Barat: +33 1 57 72 12 19 alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain: +33 1 43 23 25 41 olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

CONTACTS RELATIONS INVESTISSEURS CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A

Investor relations +33 1 43 23 04 31 investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Individual Shareholders +33 800 000 777 (Freephone number) relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com

See all our press releases at: www.credit-agricole.com.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.