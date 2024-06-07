Trane Technologies Unveils State-of-the-Art Customer Innovation Center for Sustainable Heating and Cooling Solutions

The new Oberhausen based center in Germany showcases innovations for decarbonization and electrification of heating and cooling of buildings and transport refrigeration.

OBERHAUSEN, GERMAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, held the grand opening of its new Innovation Center in Oberhausen, Germany. Spanning an impressive 14,000 square meters, the center showcases the diverse range of efficient and sustainable Trane® heating and cooling solutions for industrial and commercial buildings. It also serves as Trane Technologies' Center of Excellence (CoE) for Electrification. The CoE focuses on developing environmentally friendly electric drive solutions and components for transport refrigeration units, with its own testing laboratory onsite. Many of these solutions have already been implemented in Thermo King electric solutions, like the AxlePower kinetic energy recovery system.

The facility features a modern rental hub which will expand on Trane Germany's capabilities to offer short-term and long-term rental solutions for heating, cooling and cold storage. The center also hosts state-of-the-art equipment which allows for units to be tested and maintained on-site.

The heating and cooling needs of the Oberhausen facility itself are met by an innovative thermal management system which eliminates the need for fossil fuels. This system features a Trane® Sintesis Balance CMAF multi-pipe system and a Sintesis Advantage CXAF air/water heat pump. The Trane controls and building management system allow for the complete integration of heating and cooling plants, serving the offices, rental hub and testing facilities, and is expected to save over 500.000 kgCO2 emissions annually, equivalent to the annual heating of approximately 100 homes.

Mayor of Oberhausen, Daniel Schranz, General Manager at Oberhausen Economic and Tourism Development Agency, Dr. Andreas Henseler, joined Marco Henning, General Manager Trane Germany, alongside customers and Trane Technologies leaders and employees for a morning of speeches, a ribbon cutting ceremony and a tour of the impressive facilities.

"This new Innovation Center in Oberhausen represents a significant milestone for Trane Technologies and reinforces our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers," said Claudio Zanframundo, president of Thermo King EMEA. "Given the ongoing increased demand for our products for sustainable buildings and transport refrigeration, and the accessible location of Oberhausen, it was an easy decision to position the facility here. We are excited to showcase our cutting-edge technology and solutions that contribute to a more efficient and better tomorrow."

Daniel Schranz, Mayor of Oberhausen highlighted the city's appeal as a business hub and the positive impact of Trane Technologies' investment, stating, "Oberhausen's thriving job market and high quality of life make it an attractive destination for professionals. This innovative center, along with the training facility on-site, will contribute to the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) skills in our community, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come."

Some of the innovations showcased at the event:

Trane® CMAF Multi-pipe Thermal Management System

Thermo King AxlePower

Trane Rental Cold Storage

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Trane

Trane - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator - creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please https://www.trane.com or tranetechnologies.com.

About Thermo King

Thermo King - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator - is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport climate control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com or tranetechnologies.com.

