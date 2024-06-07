El Cajon, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - VSS Body Sculpting Lab announced the launch of its academy, designed to train and empower aspiring cosmetic professionals. Founded by Virginia Salem, a leader in the cosmetic industry, the academy is committed to providing comprehensive education in the field of medical cosmetics.

Virginia Salem

The academy aims to equip students, particularly women, with the necessary skills, knowledge, and certifications to excel in the fast-evolving cosmetic industry. The curriculum includes practical training with the latest non-invasive body sculpting technologies, ensuring that all participants gain hands-on experience in a real-world setting. Courses are taught by licensed professionals with extensive experience in the industry.

Virginia expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Our goal is to not only enhance skills but also to inspire and cultivate the spirit of entrepreneurship among our students. We are dedicated to elevating industry standards and opening new pathways for those passionate about cosmetic innovation."

About VSS Body Sculpting Lab

VSS Body Sculpting Lab is a cosmetic clinic located in El Cajon, California, specializing in non-invasive body sculpting and skin tightening procedures. The clinic offers a range of services, including HIFEM (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic) technology for muscle toning, ultrasonic cavitation for fat reduction, and RF (Radio Frequency) treatments for skin elasticity improvement. Founded by Virginia Salem, a professional with an extensive background in OBGYN and cosmetic surgery, VSS Body Sculpting Lab aims to provide clients with safe and effective cosmetic solutions tailored to their individual needs. The clinic is known for utilizing FDA-approved technologies and adhering to high standards of patient care and confidentiality.

Contact Information

Address: VSS BODY SCULPTING LAB, 1279W, Main ST Suite 206, EL Cajon, CA 92020

Phone no: 619-636-7395

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vssbodysculpting/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558617405509

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@vsalem80?_t=8m0DVO0KLk6&_r=1

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211542

SOURCE: SMG Media Group