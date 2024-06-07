Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) and Tocca Life Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: TLIF) ("Tocca Life") to include Tocca Life Holding's subsidiaries, Be Climbing Inc. and Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, are pleased to announce a broadcast interview with New to the Street for national awareness of both companies' key brands. The conversation, featuring the President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Lenny Greene, takes places within New to the Street's 576th episode (see: YouTube video or New to the Street's Video Page). New to the Street is an informative weekly business show by FMW Media that profiles public companies with a national and international market reach of up to 224 million households weekly.

New to the Street's interview with Lenny Greene, recently aired as nationwide sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV. The interview includes Greene Concepts' golden ticket award for Walmart shelf placement, the benefits, source, and characteristics of its BE WATER brand, continual Walmart purchase orders and rollout, its Happy Mellow brand, local business capture, gallon line production, and strong regional representation from its brand ambassador. The discussion also covers the fast expansion of additional Tocca Life rock climbing centers to satisfy a $2.91 billion climbing gym industry which is gaining popularity thanks to its inclusion in the Olympics.

Lenny Greene states, "I am incredibly pleased to showcase our recent happenings through New to the Street's interview with me, hosted by New to the Street's Ana Berry. The world now has better awareness of why INKW is a legacy stock, how we are growing, and of our wonderful connection with Tocca Life Holdings whose customers list BE WATER and Happy Mellow as their beverages of choice. Tocca Life has been an amazing partner to us and we are delighted to be part of their growth system as more people incorporate rock climbing as a fun and healthy alternative into their daily regimen."

Stephen Carnes, President and CEO of Tocca Life Holdings, highlights, "Thanks to the New to the Street dialogue, both Greene Concepts' and Tocca Life Holdings' recent accomplishments have been captured on a grand stage for the entire country to see. Our connection to the Olympics continues to propagate and the growth of both companies within the rock climbing and bottled water industries have been tremendous, which we captured in our May 7, 2024 joint press release. Our climbing centers have a solid partner in Greene Concepts and we will continue to press toward joint growth initiatives. I encourage everyone to share and like the New to the Street ($INKW/$TLIF) video within their respective social media pages (tag us @BeWaterBeYou, @Tocca_Life, $INKW, and $TLIF)."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

About Tocca Life Holdings, Inc.

About Tocca Life Holdings, Inc.: Tocca Life Holdings, Inc. is a holding company focused on the acquisition and development of businesses in the health and wellness industry. The company owns and operates subsidiaries, including Be Climbing Inc. and Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, both of which are dedicated to providing top-quality indoor rock climbing experiences.

