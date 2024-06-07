Star Alliance International Corp. Starts Funding

Star Alliance International Corp. (Stock Symbol:STAL), ("STAR or the Company"). STAR is pleased to announce that we are today making our first significant advance to AIEnglishGPT, our artificial intelligence driven English instruction program, in advance of closing the acquisition of 51% of that Company. We will be providing further advances as AIEnglish prepares to launch its products as soon as possible.

Our funding will enable us to finalize our acquisitions of the Genesis Extraction System, Net Simple and others providing funding for growth at those Companies while also being able to complete the appraisal report on reserves at the Troy mine, while working to reopen the mine for operations.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of Star Alliance International Corp., commented, "All the potential corporate acquisitions are positioned for growth and our funding will be the catalyst for that growth. We are excited about the future of our Company. We want to thank all our shareholders for their patience as we navigated the complications of completing the line of credit paperwork and closing this significant transaction."

Richard continued "Keep watching as there will be much more news over the next days and weeks."

Anthony Anish, CFO of Star Alliance International Corp. stated, "We are working diligently with our auditors to complete the March 31, 2024, 10-Q. Although the weight of work put us behind, be sure we will file as soon as our auditors give us the approval."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company" or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp. is a Worldwide Holding Company with a mine in California and other assets ready to be acquired. In addition, Star searches out innovative technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold and other mineral extraction system.

The Genesis extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner. We plan to close this transaction as soon as possible.

We have also agreed terms to acquire controlling interests in two entities outside our mining divisions in both the fintech arena and artificial intelligence.

Our work on our digital asset, backed by gold continues, as we prepare paperwork for regulatory approvals.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies.

It is Star Alliance International Corp.'s goal to become a very well-rounded many-faceted enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a sensible approach, ensuring the absolute best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

