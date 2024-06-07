Providing Safe Havens for Women in North Texas: Mary Kay Ash Foundation Awards $100,000 in Grants to Four Local North Texas Domestic Violence Shelters

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / According to National Domestic Violence Hotline (NDVH), 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime. At the Mary Kay Ash Foundation, we are committed to creating a safe and healthy world for women, that's why it is critical we do our part to help end domestic violence, especially in our global headquarter's local community. ?

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation recently awarded a total of $100,000 in grants to four North Texas domestic violence shelters helping women they serve on their path to safety and living a life free from abuse. The four shelters that were awarded include Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, The Family Place, Denton County Friends of the Family and Hope's Door New Beginning Center. These grants will ensure women seeking assistance have access to mental health counseling for themselves and their children, legal aid, childcare, groceries, basic utilities, housing and more.

To date, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has donated more than $57 million to domestic violence shelters, programs and services.

About Mary Kay Ash Foundation?

Guided by Mary Kay Ash's dream to enrich the lives of women everywhere, the Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM raises and distributes funds to end domestic violence and invest in breakthrough cancer research to find cures for women-related cancers. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has contributed more than $96 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, the Foundation supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe. Together, we can make the world better for women. To learn more about how to educate, advocate, volunteer, donate, and join life-saving work to support and empower women, visit marykayashfoundation.org, find us on Facebook and Instagram @marykaycares.





