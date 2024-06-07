Vensure Employer Solutions Announces 72nd Acquisition and Strategic Division Partnership with White Label HR

Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, today announced the acquisition of Windermere, Florida-based White Label HR, the company's 72nd acquisition in six years.

Founded in 2017, White Label HR provides PEOs with premier back-office support services and strategic guidance, bringing them to market faster with reduced startup costs. Since their founding, White Label HR, under the direction of McHenry Consulting, has helped to launch a combined total of more than 30 stand-alone consulting start-ups and back-office start-ups.

"Through our partnership with White Label HR, we have contributed to the strategic growth of the PEO industry and the opportunities it offers companies of all sizes," stated Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "With the completion of this acquisition, we are positioned to better serve markets and industries that are not yet fully benefiting from this important employment model and the technology that drives it," he said.

"The best PEO operations are guided by leadership that is close to the clients and the industries they serve," added Dan McHenry, a founding partner of White Label HR. "Vensure understands this and has fueled their success with that philosophy. We're excited to help Vensure execute on their strategy and further propel their business forward."

White Label HR provides early stage PEOs with the executive guidance and operational infrastructure they need to succeed, including forecasting services based on client's growth projections and customizing deployment services according to a strategic plan. White Label HR will play a major role in the expansion of Vensure's expanding list of employer solutions.

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $158B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

White Label HR provides PEOs with premier back-office support services and strategic guidance bringing them to market faster and reducing startup costs. Services include employee benefits, payroll processing, technology and HR information systems, tax filing services for payroll and other tax types, benefits administration, and PEO operations support. Under the direction of McHenry Consulting, White Label HR has helped launch a combined total of more than 30 stand-alone consulting start-ups and back-office start-ups. Learn more at whitelabelhr.com.

