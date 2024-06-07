CSIOS Corporation Honored at Washington Business Journal Corporate Philanthropy Awards

CSIOS ranked Top 5 among all small businesses for the total amount donated to local charities in the Greater Washington DC area during 2023.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / CSIOS Corporation announced today that it was honored at the 2024 Washington Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards, an event established to recognize "the region's most active and inspirational companies and nonprofits who have made a difference in the Washington DC and surrounding communities through both financial and volunteer philanthropic work." This year, during a ceremony held at the Conrad Washington, DC Hotel on June 6, 2024, CSIOS ranked Top 5 among all small businesses for the total amount donated to local charities in the Greater Washington DC area during 2023.





"At CSIOS, the spirit of giving and community service is embedded in our culture and strategic growth. We are passionate about giving back and helping our communities, our neighbors, our employees, and our families," said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation.

Mr. Josue Ayala, Chief Human Resources Officer also commented, "We are honored to be included in this year's Washington Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards list. Community focus is deeply aligned with our core values as a business; our strategic planning is designed to build and help transform the communities where we work, live and do business."

Details about the 2024 Corporate Philanthropy Awards winners are available at https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/event/169893/2024/2024-corporate-philanthropy-awards.

