Brooklyn, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Zakuska Vodka, a traditional shooting vodka born in Brooklyn, New York, is pleased to share that the brand has expanded its footprint across New York at local bars, restaurants, and retailers.

Established in May of 2023, Zakuska embodies the spirit of community and innovation. Crafted from red winter wheat and corn sourced from Ohio and distilled with precision in Columbus, Zakuska stands committed to sustainability, utilizing 100% post-consumer recycled glass for its bottles and film labels over paper.

This summer, Zakuska Vodka is available at more locations around New York. Zakuska is newly available at Adega Wine and Spirits, For the Love of Wine, Gowanus Wine Studio and Tasting Table, Englewood Wine Merchants, Xplore Wine of Demarest, and Blue Streak Wine and Spirits. Diners can also enjoy it at Casa Bond, Nurse Bettie, Creatures Selina Roof Bar, Music For a While, Virgo, Sour Mouse, and Maloya.

Revechkis shares his vision for the brand, "This vodka is something that I've wanted to do for a long time. It's a direct result of my experiences around my parents' dinner table and their love of music, art, and creative expression. Zakuska is a celebration of getting together with close friends and family, enjoying and creating something special."

Beyond these new retailers and restaurants, Zakuska Vodka is available through its website and in 39 locations in New York.

For more information about Zakuska Vodka, please visit www.zakuskavodka.com and follow along on social media @ZakuskaVodka.



