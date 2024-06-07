My Arcade Announces Sponsorship of Willis Gibson aka Blue Scuti for Classic Tetris World Championship 2024

My Arcade Sponsors CTWC 2024 & Tetris Pro Willis Gibson

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / My Arcade®, a leading provider of retro gaming devices and accessories, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Willis Gibson, renowned in the gaming community as Blue Scuti, for the Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC) 2024.

A skilled Tetris player from Stillwater, Oklahoma, Gibson at the young age of 11 years old rose to prominence after an extraordinary achievement on Dec. 21, 2023. He had secured his place in gaming history by being the first individual to conquer level 157 in the iconic Tetris game, triggering a "killscreen" and essentially completing the game.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone as My Arcade® extends its support not only as a sponsor of the CTWC event, but also to one of the most talented players in the competitive Tetris scene.

CTWC, an annual gaming tournament that celebrates the iconic game Tetris, gathers the world's top players to compete for the prestigious title. My Arcade's sponsorship of both the event and Willis Gibson underscores the company's commitment to fostering the growth and recognition of retro gaming within the esports realm.

"We are delighted to partner with Willis Gibson, a formidable force in the Classic Tetris community, as he embarks on his journey to the Classic Tetris World Championship 2024," said Genine Hees, Digital Marketing Director at My Arcade. "His passion for Tetris aligns with our mission to celebrate the nostalgia and excitement of retro gaming."

"I am incredibly grateful to have the support of My Arcade as I prepare to compete in the Classic Tetris World Championship 2024," said Willis Gibson. "Their commitment to preserving the legacy of retro gaming resonates with me, and I am honored to represent them on the global stage of CTWC."

Through its innovative lineup of retro gaming products and accessories, My Arcade continues to inspire players of all ages to rediscover the joy of timeless classics.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Genine Hees at genineh@dreamgear.com.

About My Arcade®

My Arcade® is an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug 'N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari®, Bandai Namco, Capcom®, Data East®, Konami®, Taito®, and Jaleco®. My Arcade® brings classics like Pac-Man®, Galaga®, Tetris®, Space Invaders®, Street Fighter® II, Mega Man®, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information, please visit www.myarcade.com.

About Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC):

The Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC) is an annual esports event that celebrates the enduring legacy of the iconic game Tetris. Founded in 2010, CTWC brings together top Tetris players from around the globe to compete for the title of world champion. With its vibrant community and competitive spirit, CTWC has become a cornerstone event in the retro gaming calendar, attracting players and fans alike to celebrate the timeless appeal of Tetris. For more information, please visit www.thectwc.com.

About Willis Gibson (A.K.A. Blue Scuti):

Willis Gibson, also known as Blue Scuti, is an accomplished American Tetris player hailing from Stillwater, Oklahoma. He gained widespread recognition for achieving a monumental feat on Dec. 21, 2023, by becoming the first person to reach level 157 in the classic Tetris game, causing a "killscreen" and effectively "beating" the game. Gibson's fascination with Tetris began at the age of 11, sparked by YouTube content related to the game. As his passion grew, he delved into competitive play, mastering advanced techniques like the rolling technique to maneuver game pieces swiftly. His dedication led him to compete in prestigious tournaments, notably the Classic Tetris World Championship in 2023.

Contact Information

Genine Hees

Digital Marketing Director

genineh@dreamgear.com

3102225522 ext. 135

SOURCE: My Arcade

